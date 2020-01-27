advertisement

Public health officials and medical professionals in Southern California dispel widespread fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the region, saying there is no need to panic on Monday, January 27.

Two of the five coronavirus cases in the United States were confirmed in California – one each in the counties of Los Angeles and Orange. All patients across the country were people who had traveled to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which was identified as the epicenter of the outbreak.

Although there is no immediate danger, the high death rate associated with this viral infection is feared by the medical community. This starts with symptoms associated with the flu or cold.

About 3,000 people are sick, but 81 have lost their lives, an extremely high mortality rate, said Dr. Jim Keany, emergency physician and former chief of staff of Mission Viejo Mission Hospital.

“What makes corona virus unique is the significant rate of complications,” he said. “It commemorates the 2003 SARS outbreak, which was also a coronavirus transmitted from animals to humans and then from humans to humans. These viruses are very easy to fight and can trigger a widespread epidemic and harm a lot of people, which is why they are dangerous. “

Before containment, the SARS pandemic, also from China, made 8,000 people sick and killed more than 700 people.

According to Keany, the mission hospital emergency room staff is paying close attention to patients who recently traveled to Wuhan.

“If you have symptoms and have recently traveled to China, we will isolate you immediately,” he said. “Apart from this one part, there are currently not many specific procedures for the coronavirus.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that were originally transmitted to humans from animals such as camels, cats, and bats. Chinese health authorities have attributed the first diseases of the recent outbreak to a large fish and animal market.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, and breathing problems. According to Keany, infected patients who can calm their symptoms at home may not need to see a doctor.

But for those who are unable to hold fluids, are disoriented or confused, have pain or a runny nose that makes them unable to sleep, or have difficulty breathing, it is important to see a doctor or get into one Emergency room to go away, said Keany. The fear of the coronavirus is also no reason to see an emergency doctor, Keany said.

The California Department of Health issued a statement on Sunday, January 26, stating that the “immediate health risk” from the corona virus was “low” to the public.

Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, made a statement Monday that there is no evidence that the people diagnosed with the coronavirus had any contacts in Riverside County during the period in which they were contagious.

Kaiser also said his department would coordinate with schools, hospitals, and emergency services to ensure a consistent and rapid response when a case in Riverside County is identified.

“We’ll be ready when we get one,” he said.

There is more to come.

