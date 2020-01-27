advertisement

Maybe it has been on your calendar for months, or maybe you made a decision on a whim, but the ever-growing and popular Modernism Week in Palm Springs is just around the corner.

The “week part” is a misnomer because the event, which now takes place in the 15th year, spans eleven days from February 13th to 23rd. More than 350 house, neighborhood and garden tours, lectures, presentations, parties, films and other events are on the program of the festival, which highlights the modern architecture of the mid-century, interior and landscape design as well as the vintage culture flourishing in the desert.

You can find the timetable and ticket information online at modernismweek.com. There are many free events, but online registration is often still required. And although several events are sold out at this time – including the Frank Sinatra neighborhood – The Movie Colony, Sunnylands, and Frey House II tours are still available to those who make last-minute plans, including those listed below (at the time of writing).

Lisa Vossler Smith, Managing Director of the Week of Modernism, explains: “The breathtaking views of the beautifully preserved modern residential architecture of the middle of the century against a towering mountain backdrop and an oasis of swimming pools and martinis – and what shouldn’t you love?”

Smith added about the festival’s popularity: “We have seen continuous growth of 20% to 30% per year over the past six years and expect another large audience in 2020.”

The fascination of the Modern Week lies in the variety of tours that offer the rare opportunity to roam houses and estates and to see first hand the myriad ways of translating modern aesthetics from the middle of the century. The connection with celebrities, the emphasis on outdoor living and the contrasts of exaggerated extravagance and unobtrusive simplicity contribute to the unique experience.

Tours can be inside, outside, or both, and one or more properties, usually in the same neighborhood. Multi-home interior tours include the Twin Palms neighborhood (at different times, February 17, $ 85) and Rescued Alexanders (at different times, February 14, $ 65), just two of the festival’s events with which the Alexander family is celebrated during this year’s Modernism Week. George and Bob Alexander and the Alexander Construction Co. built houses known for their glass walls, slim floor plans, and post-and-beam construction. The Twin Palms Tour offers seven houses that have recently been opened for public viewing.

The Marrakesh Country Club celebrates its 50th anniversary with Marrakesh at Midcentury (various tours from 12:00 to 15:00, February 18, USD 85), a rare public tour of six properties. The decors range from 1970 Pop Artful to High Regency Glam to the Wow of Now. The 364 residential building was designed by renowned Hollywood Regency master John Elgin Woolf.

At The Chalet Palms Experience (at different times on February 14, $ 50), indoor and outdoor tours planned by Barry Berkus in the small condominium community in Rancho Mirage are being offered to the public for the first time.

The offer for a property includes this year’s model house, the Gillman Residence (various dates and times, USD 40) by the famous architect Herbert Burns. The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house from 1948 in the Little Tuscany neighborhood, which was restored by Thomboy Properties, includes a light-flooded main house and a guest house on an area of ​​over 400 square meters.

For the first time since its completion, the newly restored Lawrence Welk estate (available at various times on February 15 and February 22, $ 40) is available for a tour during the festival. The house of the big band leader was built in the El Mirador district in the early 1950s.

Further tour and event suggestions will follow, based on your interests and experiences:

For outdoor enthusiasts: The ninth annual Modern Garden Tour (1-5pm on February 19, USD 75) takes you through private gardens with drought-tolerant and desert-friendly plants with a modern aesthetic. Several presentations and signatures also focus on nature.

For craftsmen with a touch of fame: At the Paul Frank Family Workshop (1:00 to 15 February, $ 125), the popular creative designer will help you make a bespoke, modern, mid-century wooden watch in the Ace Hotel clubhouse.

For souvenir shoppers: The annual Modernism Yard Sale (February 8-23, 8:00 a.m.), one of the festival’s most popular free events, is a vintage flea market with furniture, home accessories, housewares, clothing, and more.

For those who like their modern in a mobile form: The Vintage Trailer Show (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., February 22 and 10:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., February 23, $ 25) is a crowd-pleaser with unique and rare classic trailers, RVs, buses, and RVs in a modern, mid-century style ,

For those who like a good party: The Shag Modernism Week Print Release Party (February 19-22, free) and the Shag Modernism Week Tiki & Architectural Prints Party (February 19-22, free) in the Shag Store, organized by the artist expects a lot as vivid as his prints.

If this is your first time in modernity or even a veteran, here are five insider tips before you take part:

1) All bus tours – the Premier Double Decker, the “Super Duper” led by Charles Phoenix and the night lights – are sold out for this year’s festival. However, the highlights of the main bus tour during the autumn preview can serve as a guide for your own journey of discovery. The neighborhoods Las Palmas, Vista Las Palmas, The Movie Colony, Deepwell Estates, Indian Canyons and Twin Palms have the highest concentrations and the best examples of modern architecture from the middle of the century. Houses in Las Palmas / Vista Las Palmas are usually behind tall hedges, but this is mostly not the case in the other neighborhoods. And an important tip: Most street signs in Palm Springs contain the name of the neighborhood and the street name so that you can find your way around better.

2) On many tours you can take photos outdoors and indoors. An exception is Sunnylands, where indoor photography is not permitted. It is best to ask if you are not sure, as the interior photography in particular is at the discretion of the home owner.

3) Some home visits require you to take off your shoes or wear ankle boots. There are only a few places where you can take a seat and make changes. It is easier if you wear shoes that you can take off while standing.

4) Information such as the check-in location and certain addresses are sometimes displayed after purchasing the ticket. So don’t skip an event if these details seem to be missing. Events can be up to 20 to 25 minutes’ drive from downtown Palm Springs. The information available before purchase includes whether this is the case.

5) It can also get hot in the desert in February. Make sure you bring a hat, water, and sun protection, especially with events such as hiking and gardening. On the Modernism Week website you will find a “Interesting Facts” section in each event list, which will lead you to this topic and to any mobility or other problems.

