(Spoiler before the first season finale “Chapter 8” of “The Mandalorian” at Disney Plus)

While it looks like most people enjoyed the first season finale of “The Mandalorian”, Disney’s flagship TV series on Disney Plus service, it also brought some disappointments for those looking for a tangible connection to ” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “hoped. But while the first live action show “Star Wars” wasn’t really involved in the film, it basically surprised everyone when the last scene connected us to the animated shows “Rebels” and “Clone Wars” instead.

Of course, this episode was only about the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his friends, who tried to escape Moff Gideon and his legion of assault troops of various types. Baby Yoda takes a few lumps along the way, but they finally manage to escape thanks to Mando’s new jetpack, which he picks up on the way out of town. Our hero makes a pretty crazy move when Gideon, who drives a TIE fighter, tries to get her out of the air.

The Mando shoots into the air and manages to climb on the fighter and ride him like a jerky bronco. Eventually he manages to attach some explosives to the fuselage and jumps off as Gideon’s TIE Fighter falls to the ground. And the Mandalorian sets off to find a few Jedi to give Baby Yoda to.

But that’s not the end. Gideon survived the crash and made his way out of the wreck, which looks very much like a black lightsaber. And the reason why it looks like a black lightsaber is that it is exactly what it is. Gideon swings the blade known as the Darksaber.

This is a rather obscure reference for anyone who hasn’t watched the “Star Wars” cartoons, “Clone Wars” and “Rebels”. The Darksaber appeared in a handful of episodes of each show and has a very long history. If you want to see the full history of this weapon, read the Wookieepedia article about it. Otherwise I will give you the short version here.

Therefore, the dark saber is of great importance to Mandalorians because it was made a thousand years before each film by a Mandalorian named Tarre Vizsla, who was also a Jedi. After Vizsla died, the dark saber was kept in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, but stolen by the Mandalorians during a major upheaval in the republic – we’re still here hundreds of years before the films.

At the time of the Clone Wars, the blade had fallen into the hands of Pre Vizsla, who led a rogue group of Mandalorians called Death Watch who were fighting the Republic with the separatists. Darth Maul, who survived in “The Phantom Menace – tired of Viszla’s ingenuity and power games,” challenged Viszla to a duel for possession of the Darksaber and control over Death Watch, which he won. So Darth Maul used the dark saber for a while until he kept it on his home planet Dathomir.

Years later, during the events of “Rebels”, the Darksaber was caught by the heroes Sabine Wren and Kanan Jarrus. Wren, a Mandalorian herself, learned to use the sword and wielded it in battle for a while before passing it on to another Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, about a year before the events of the original Star Wars. And that was the last time we heard about the dark saber until Moff Gideon used it.

“The Mandalorian” takes place a few years after “Return of the Jedi”, so there are probably seven or eight years between “Chapter 8” and the last time we saw the Darksaber on “Rebels”. So we don’t know how Gideon ended up. It was a long time ago, and anything could have happened since then. The fact that Gideon knew the real name of the mando indicates that he has had some run-ins with other Mandalorians in the past, and it is quite possible that he killed Bo-Katan for it. However, there is no point in speculating until we get more information.

Either way, it’s going to be interesting to face the Mando against a personal enemy, rather than just the week’s random villains, as were most of his Season 1 conflicts. But it will take a long time for Season 2.

