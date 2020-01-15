advertisement

Win or lose, each season brings a handful of lessons for fantasy gamers that can be carried over into the next year.

January is usually a time when everyone turns to the task to improve. Maybe you skipped the gym too many times or ate too many midnight snacks. Or maybe you failed to open early and grab Nick Pivetta.

Nobody is perfect and no amount of research and reflection will make this goal achievable. With a threshold of 2019, we all have to be one year late and with a 2020 target, we have to be one year early. Injuries and bad luck will strike. Even if you check out a championship squad, you’ll find a handful of touches. (I was perhaps one of the fools who designed Pivetta. Let’s go on.)

advertisement

We can only do our best and what better way to start than examining past successes and shortcomings? If you look back on a powerful year 2019, here are some general tips that you can carry over to the coming season.

Check out our early 2020 consensus rankings for fantasy baseball designs >>

Home runs are not enough

Do you want to know the terrible truth about baseball’s energy wave, or do you want to see how they have a few things in their socks? As almost every fantasy player knows, the MLB 2019 broke its home run record.

year

Home runs

2019

6,776

2018

5,585

2017

6,105

2016

5610

This made it easier to find power in 2019. Unfortunately, this was the case for everyone in your league. A large offer made it more difficult than ever to take the lead at home races. It also made pedestrians out of some dilemmas, even though they were able to hit plenty of balls in the stands. Hunters Renfroe, Gary Sanchez, Mitch Garver, Renato Nunez, Kole Calhoun, Randal Grichuk, Rougned Odor and Daniel Vogelbach ended FantasyPros’ Value Based Rank outside of the top 95 hitters, despite hitting at least 30 long balls.

So far, NFBC artists don’t want any part of these one-dimensional sluggers. Only Sanchez and Garver – NFBC is a two-catcher format – are included in the top 225 picks. The writers seem to depriorize power, too much. Edwin Encarnacion (87th in VBR) has an ADP of 202, although he has taken over his long pedigree of 30 Homer and 100 RBI campaigns for an outdated White Sox lineup.

If last year’s trends continue, gamers will need more to stay competitive. Don’t avoid Miguel Sano or Kyle Schwarber in the middle of the draft because “anyone can beat 30 Homer these days”. These two bring a simple 40-bomb to the table at an inconspicuous entry point. Their juicy hit rates and sharp eyes also distinguish them from the mild sluggers of the one category, who are unlikely to help a team, whether real or imaginative.

In their search for the new market inefficiency, the MLB teams concentrate on broader and more versatile position actors. As a result, home runs are not enough to lock a role. In fact, only a few of the above actors are guaranteed full-time jobs in 2020. After all, this could be the year the Rangers give up smell. I am inclined to hit her.

Don’t be afraid of newbies

My biggest shortcoming in 2020 was the loathing of unknown hot shots. In the ultimate search for value, I was afraid of overpaying newbies who lacked guaranteed playtime or even a roster position.

This hesitation turned out to be reasonable when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was passed on, who, despite the start in 2019 in the minors, often went beyond Eugenio Suarez. If Luis Robert costs a premium tip, don’t feel obliged to take the plunge.

The real win came from outstanding jumpers who made their way into the opening service. Prices rose rapidly to Pete Alonso, Chris Paddack and Fernando Tatis Jr. as they made their way to major league appearances. When that happened, I was afraid to pay a shiny new toy tariff. Big mistake. Even if you jumped a few laps early at the end of March, each of these newcomers would have paid off. I threw salt into the wound and sank a handful of my perceived high-floor picks (Justin Smoak, Andrelton Simmons or J.A. Happ) into the abyss.

My most important New Year’s resolution for 2020 is to show a little more courage in the late rounds (and on the slack wire) when it comes to young talent. As teams continue to cut costs, more and more newbies are given the chance to play. In these circumstances, the reward of catching a star exceeds the risk of dropping a late pickaxe that fidgets or gets stuck in the minor. This spring’s top stock candidates include Nick Madrigal, Dylan Carlson, and Michael Kopech.

For major mid-season calls to Yordan Alvarez, it is important to carefully monitor and respond to the farm before promoting an impact perspective. Procrastinators should not be afraid to spend FAAB on a top-notch player capable of winning a league if they achieve their best skills. The key is not to be blinded by medium-weight newcomers like Nicky Lopez and Cole Tucker.

The right perspective can help you win your league. Just don’t go overboard with the kids …

The old can also help

I almost labeled this section “Nelson Cruz Design Only”.

The coat left behind by David Ortiz is absurdly undervalued every year due to its age and lack of position. Every year it offers a ridiculous win. This data from FanGraphs’ Alex Chamberlain will not shock anyone who continues to take advantage of the discount:

ah, i’m just asking who made the biggest hit among hits since 2014, and well, look at the picture: twitter.com/SSeOU8eQeH

– Alex Chamberlain (@DolphHauldhagen) January 4, 2020

With the help of the 2019 surge, Cruz reached personal highs in wRC + (163) and wOBA (.417) with 41 homers. He finished the race as the 26th batsman in the VBR after being pulled far beyond the top 50. The illustrators have finally learned their lesson and … no. He has a ridiculously low ADP of 98 in early NFBC designs. Even his 62 ADP in a number of pitcher list designs is good business.

Cruz is far from the only veteran to get an age-related discount. Zack Greinke, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Shin-Soo Choo and Brett Gardner continued to deliver immense yields to those who were ready to embrace the elderly. It’s anything but a foolproof plan (see Joey Votto and Robinson Cano), but illustrators should diversify their portfolio with some boring value to match their young upward games.

Do not start the Closer Run, but do not wait too long

Anyone who paid for Edwin Diaz and Blake Treinen will likely swear never to contract again in the first few rounds. You would certainly be entitled not to want to take the first or second stopper off the board.

Avoiding normally open contacts altogether would be a misguided over-correction.

For the third season in a row, 11 closers collected at least 30 savings in 2019. This is a decrease from 21 in 2015 and 16 in 2016. In addition, these category leaders were not readily available on Waiver Wire. Taylor Rogers, who started as a committee candidate in Minnesota at least in 2019, was most likely the only one who was not drafted in the typical mixed league.

What can we learn from the sudden falls of Diaz and Treinen? Pay attention to a track record when paying scores to mitigate the notorious volatility of the position. In Kenley Jansen’s case, a regression was still not steep enough to cost him the ninth inning overall.

Skip Kirby Yates and Josh Hader at their inflated prices, but watch carefully the second group of potentially potent relief aces. These include a more affordable Jansen, Ken Giles, and the best candidate for a 2018 Diaz outbreak … Diaz. His NBC ADP has dropped to 132 after allowing 15 homers – he’s given up so many in the past two years – and has had an ERA of 5.59 last season. However, it maintained its dominance with 99 rashes and a swing strike rate of 17.8%. Instead of paying full freight for Yates or Hader, you’ll get a discount on a cheaper option that has already delivered Elite returns.

Achieving a reliable goal provides immense peace of mind when everyone in your league is in a bitter, endless struggle to save renunciation. Forming committees could force the authors to wait longer for the additional options and instead leave the end of the draft to the players with the appropriate skills but not a defined role. This is easier to endure if you buy a reasonable anchor to avoid a doomsday scenario where you have to overthrow the category by July.

Trust your gut feeling

There are a lot of brilliant minds who give indispensable advice for fantasies. It would be stupid to turn off all of these voices because you don’t always agree with their assessment.

However, every decision is ultimately your decision. You have to live with the team. When the voice in your head prompts you to ignore the idea of ​​consensus, trust your instinct.

Had I listened to many of my colleagues, I would have kept Jameson Taillon in my home league instead of Greinke last year. This decision would probably have cost me first place. With all the signs pointing up for Taillon and down for Greinke, I felt that both the top and bottom of the former were greatly exaggerated.

While the projections influenced these considerations, I ended up dealing with my stomach. Of course, this could have been a different story if Taillon had stayed healthy. However, longevity was an important factor for Greinke. Maybe this is just a case where my risk aversion actually helps, but the most compelling case for Taillon was that smart people ranked him higher. That shouldn’t be enough. Unless you pass Cruz on before you see my leaderboard. In this case, please listen and do not let a happy opportunist steal you in the ninth round.

Prepare for your design with our award-winning fantasy baseball tools >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Andrew Gould is a well known author at FantasyPros. More information from Andrew can be found in his archive and follow him @ andrewgould4,

advertisement