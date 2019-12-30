advertisement

The singer was carried away by the Dominican movements

There are many rumors about a possible romance between Papa Yankee and Natti Natasha, and sometimes their close relationship gives rise to these doubts.

It turns out that the singers are very good friends and have a common music producer, so they spend a lot of time together and not just work together successfully.

Not even this time the big boss ” has been able to resist the Dominican’s beautiful hip movements since she took on the “Que tira pa lante” challenge a few days ago, in which thousands teamed up to dance under the infectious song.

“You dare !!!!!! Now show me, ”he wrote the interpreter of “Que tira pa lante” on her networks by fueling up Natti Natasha’s post, and how can she not share her friend’s challenge?

The video in Natti’s account already has over 6 million views and in Papas Account 5.5 million, which makes them the absolute winner of this challenge, and there’s no denying that one of their strengths is dance.

In addition, the top exponent of the reggaeton invited the singer to some of her presentations she had at the Puerto Rico Coliseum this month, demonstrating the great support they are giving to advance their careers together.

Natti also decided to celebrate her 33rd birthday in Puerto Rico Papa Yankee, his wife and their producer Pina Records thank them for their friendship and for being a family for them.

