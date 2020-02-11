advertisement

With the NHL’s February 24 trading deadline less than two weeks away, all eyes are on the New York Rangers.

Playoff hopes for rebuilding blues shirts are fading. With 58 points in 54 games, they are nine points from last place in the Eastern Conference. Aside from a sharp increase in the rest of the schedule and some clubs ahead of them in the overall standings, they will miss the playoffs for the third time in a row.

Managing Director Jeff Gorton is expected to become a seller before the closing date. Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast, who are still waiting for free center-strikers, could soon reach the trading block.

Kreider is Gorton’s most valuable trading chip. The 27-year-old left winger is a tall, fast, physical winger with solid offensive skills.

Recent speculation has linked Kreider to several Stanley Cup competitors, including the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues. Nevertheless, the Rangers management will meet with Kreider’s representative this week to discuss a possible contract extension. The outcome of these talks will determine the fate of the winger this season.

Almost didn’t get as much attention in the rumor mill, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not interested. As a capable defensive striker, he could draw the attention of teams looking for a depth of test line.

The good situation of the Rangers also gives rise to many trade speculations. With Henrik Lundqvist, Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin, who split the tasks, many observers wonder how Gorton will deal with his crowded fold.

Georgiev was considered a commercial candidate when the promising Shesterkin was called from his AHL office in Hartford. However, Gorton seems reluctant to part with the 24-year-old Bulgarian netminder.

Some experts wonder if Lundqvist will waive its no-move clause to join a playoff candidate. Larry Brooks of the New York Post doubts this, but wouldn’t be surprised if the Rangers bought up the last season of the 37-year contract.

Brooks also suggests that the Rangers could start trading offers for Jacob Trouba before the 25-year-old defender’s no-trade clause takes effect on July 1. Trouba, who signed a $ 56 million seven-year deal last summer, is having trouble with the first mating on the right side of the Rangers. Brooks believes young Adam Fox is better suited to this role.

However, Gorton could have a different view. In any case, trading in Trouba in June would probably be the better option before its July 1 stalemate comes into effect when rival clubs have more leeway for salary caps and strive for significant trades.

Forwards Ryan Strome, Brendan Lemieux and defender Tony DeAngelo are free agents with conciliation rights this summer. The trio appeared in the media trade talk at different times.

In recent weeks, DeAngelo has become a more likely trading candidate. The 24-year-old Blueliner had to sign a one-year contract for $ 925,000 last September and is one of the leading goal scorers with 42 points. He will stand for a significant increase and this time he has all the leverage.

With nearly $ 65 million invested in 14 players in 2020-21, rangers may find it hard to give DeAngelo a hefty raise, especially if they finally sign Kreider on an expensive new deal.

As the Rangers continue to slide in the overall standings, it is more and more likely that Gorton will become a deadline seller.

Whatever happens to the Kreider contract talks will likely determine its course of action by February 24th.

