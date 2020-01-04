advertisement

Nobody associated with Irish rugby wants to meditate on another four-year cycle. However, if we get as much enthusiasm as possible in early January 2020, we can imagine the Irish team at the next World Cup.

The first name is simple – Jordan Larmour at 15 – but history tells us that the majority of the players that Andy Farrell selects for the rapidly approaching Six Nations will appear in France in 2023.

There are extremely difficult decisions that have to be made during the halfback or not. In any case, Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Porter, Joey Carbery and James Ryan are about to enter their prime. CJ Stander is 29, but there is no indication that his astonishing numbers on either side of the ball will soon fade. The same applies to Tadhg Furlong (27) and Josh van der Flier (26).

Obviously the attack on Ringrose and Larmour must take place. Mike Catt, Ireland’s new back coach, knows this better than anyone else. Since Larmour returned from Japan, everyone can see that this unique talent must be on the field when it matters.

History also shows that Ireland will suffer the same misfortune if the World Cup takes place again.

An example of this is the dream that Seán O’Brien, Dan Leavy and Stander – with Peter O’Mahony or even Jack Conan in reserve – do not have time together due to cruel but inevitable injuries to three of the five players.

History keeps telling us that the often-mentioned “insights” cannot be registered quickly enough to match rugby nations like Wales and South Africa that have the “emotional quotient” and strength of depth by one every four years To reach maximum value.

It’s not all bad news. Nowadays, the provincial units boast in every position of quality and offer a solution drawn by Leinster for most problems.

And yet Ireland always falls short in one or two areas when it enters the global arena. An obvious example was Rory Best, who continued to fight for four years after playing 89 caps in 2015 at the age of 33.

That he was still the best hooker in 2019 is a charge against the system and not against the captain, who has since retired.

private schools

The fact that the Leinster private schools remain the cure for everything suffering from Irish rugby is another long-term problem, but Rónan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan can join forces to fill the national hooker places in due course. Kelleher already looks like this in the St. Michael and Clongowes rugby kindergartens, while Sheehan has the physical properties of a modern number two.

Ireland’s Rónan Kelleher deployed against Italy in a 2018 U-20 Six Nations battle in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photo: © Inpho / Ryan Byrne

“Dan has a nice, bad streak,” said Trinity College rugby coach Tony Smeeth recently.

That sounds promising, but the recruitment of Rob Herring (a South African in Ulster) and Tom McCartney (a New Zealander in Connacht) shows that IRFU decision-makers knew very well about a lack of hookers.

Neither has worked internationally.

Naturalized foreigners will die out in the coming seasons due to the extension of the right of residence from three to five years. Ideally, Kenyon Knox, a heavy 21-year-old South African who started for Munster last night, and James Lowe can keep up with the contributions from Bundee Aki and Stander.

This is a big challenge because the longevity of Aki and Stander will last, especially if both stay in Ireland for a second World Cup.

Either way, the search for strong men from abroad is almost over, unless the recruitment of teenagers like Knox or Roman Salanoa from Hawaii right after graduation becomes a widespread policy.

Not that this should be cause for concern, because the flow of talent from Leinster like Tommy O’Brien and Ryan Baird and to a lesser extent from Münster – Jack O’Sullivan is the coming force – is encouraging.

After James Ryan’s 2016 class – Porter and Stockdale’s junior World Cup finalists – last year’s U-20 Grand Slam Club are expected to play at least two regular caps for Ireland.

Craig Casey and Scott Penny are special players, but scrumhalf and openside – their positions – are better manned than ever.

Real candidates

The ninth kit has never had so many real candidates, especially if Casey Linster’s Rowan Osborne continues to haunt the province. Ideally, Conor Murray would find his best form, but he will be 34 at the next World Cup, so that John Cooney or Luke McGrath could be resident scrum by then. Or Casey. It is a fluid situation.

Penny’s potential seems limitless, but this season, while Van der Flier is resting, Will Connors has become the most effective flanker in the Pro14. Leavy should also return from his last long-term injury to repeat the Herculean exploits of 2018.

Caelan Doris is about to become number eight in Ireland. The 21-year-old and Kelleher at Hooker are the only permanent changes Farrell will make for the time being.

“It’s been an art in my experience to involve these people,” said Munster striker coach Graham Rowntree. “It’s an art how much exposure you give them and when you put them in and what combinations you put them in.”

Leo Cullen has become the high priest of such art.

The team that will present itself at the next World Cup is largely known.

Not much changes in Irish rugby, as the clever young talent is often rejected by experienced men (for Luke Fitzgerald in 2007, see Larmour in 2019). Ten players who started their quarter-final loss to Wales in 2011 stayed four years later. Eight players who started the pool win against France in 2015 were central figures in Japan.

The age associated with the injury profile suggests that Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Sexton, Murray, Cian Healy and Peter O’Mahony were transferred by 2023 from operations, operations cannot be ignored.

Farrell is expected to form his team around 13 of the XV starters torn apart by the All Blacks in Tokyo, but Earls and Healy will be 36 during the next tournament, Sexton 38, O’Mahony 34.

Possibly two of Murray, Sexton, O’Mahony and Henshaw may stay on the pitch, mainly because top sport is changing before our eyes.

Experience versus raw talent

Rugby is undoubtedly taking a higher toll on its athletes, but New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (42) remains – at least until this Saturday – the face of the NFL. The same goes for LeBron James, who at the age of 35 has an epic 17th NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rowntree is right; The ultimate challenge for Farrell is knowing when to replace experience with raw skills. Sexton or Murray are highly unlikely to play the second violin, but it could be the last trick Irish rugby gets out of them – motivation is the prospect of ending a World Cup quarter-finals.

If Carbery can avoid further ankle injuries, it’s time now. Still, Ireland has yet to experiment with the dual playmaker idea that could have changed the entire 2019 narrative.

Andrew Porter is another riddle of the present. As an ideal film for Furlong in the event of shortages, it is becoming increasingly clear that the phenomenal power of the young Dubliner is not being used sufficiently. Cian Healy is only 32 years old and plays huge rugby, but the old war horse or Dave Kilcoyne can cover Porter at loosehead, while Knox, Salanoa or even Jack Aungier eventually represent Furlong.

The support stocks are decent.

What is still missing in the system remains as always: the promised army of Seán O’Briens and Tadhg Furlongs, this agricultural brute force that is not privately trained, which is essential if Ireland really wants to live with opponents who have rugby as a national game. This can only be achieved by penetrating the professional tentacles of the IRFU into GAA and football areas. This is happening, but not quickly enough to change the world order in the current four-year cycle.

World Cup Teams

Ireland 2015

15 Rob Kearney

14 Tommy Bowe

13 Keith Earls

12 Robbie Henshaw

11 Dave Kearney

10 Johnny Sexton

9 Conor Murray

1 Cian Healy

2 Rory Best

3 Mike Ross

4 Devin toner

5 Paul O’Connell (capt)

6 Peter O’Mahony

7 Seán O’Brien

8 Jamie Heaslip

replacement

16 Richardt Strauss

17 Jack McGrath

18 Nathan White

19 Iain Henderson

20 Chris Henry

21 Eoin Reddan

22 Ian Madigan

23 Luke Fitzgerald

Ireland 2019

15 Rob Kearney

14 Keith Earls

13 Garry Ringrose

12 Robbie Henshaw

11 Jacob Stockdale

10 Johnny Sexton

9 Conor Murray

1 Cian Healy

2 Rory Best (capt)

3 Tadhg Furlong

4 Iain Henderson

5 James Ryan

6 Peter O’Mahony

7 Josh van der Flier

8 CJ Stander

Replacement:

16 Niall Scannell

17 Dave Kilcoyne

18 Andrew Porter

19 Tadhg Beirne

20 Rhys Ruddock

21 Luke McGrath

22 Joey Carbery

23 Jordan Larmour

Ireland 2023 (possible)

15 Jordan Larmour

14 Andrew Conway

13 Garry Ringrose

12 Robbie Henshaw

11 Jacob Stockdale

10 Joey Carbery

9 Craig Casey

1 Andrew Porter

2 Rónan Kelleher

3 Tadhg Furlong

4 Ryan Baird

5 James Ryan (capt)

6 CJ Stander

7 Dan Leavy

8 Caelan Doris

Replacement:

16 Dan Sheehan

17 Jeremy Loughman

18 Kenyon Knox

19 Iain Henderson

20 Scott Penny

21 Conor Murray

22 Harry Byrne

23 Tommy O’Brien

