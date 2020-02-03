advertisement

Religious rites of passage in Ireland – as in parts of Italy – are usually associated with a high worldly price. According to a recent survey by Ulster Bank, the average cost of first communions in Ireland rose by 8 percent to 900 euros.

The amount the parents were willing to spend on clothes for their children increased 35 percent to 215 euros, and the cost of party meals and drinks rose to 357 euros, with the child receiving about 617 euros in cash.

“It’s a lot of pressure on families,” says Jenny Erwin, director of children’s fashion in Arnotts. “It’s not just the dress, but also the accessories, the shoes, the gloves, the bags, the veils and then the nails, the hair, it’s such a big deal.”

It has progressed so far that there is a story about the round of a parent who called their local pastor before the ceremony last year to tell him that their child was late in doing their nails. ,

True or not, the Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, is concerned about the commercialization of the religious event (he noted a dress for 800 euros and the cost of marquees for parties) and is now advocating an approach for which the primary responsibility lies in shifting the sacramental preparation from school to the parish.

Sophia: dress, 330 €, celebrations; Hair band, 84 €, Alice + Blair; white satin shoes, 45 €, Rainbow Club

In the meantime, little girls have the opportunity to dress up for the church ceremony for the first time, their own requirements and charms, and a floor-length white dress adorned with pearls, lace, and diamonds is currently taking hearts. It’s the most popular style of choice, whether it’s a 100-euro polyester affair by Paul Costelloe of Dunnes Stores, an elaborate, bound top creation by Arnotts by Laura D (an Irish company and made in kimmage) Items from The Sisters’ warehouse in Tallaght, an expensive Spanish number from Marian Gale, or simply a passing on from an older sister.

The Lidl budget range launched last year with all clothing in the amount of € 35.99 was not continued.

Sparkling clothes

“Little girls are attracted to sparkling clothes and want to look like princesses,” says Erwin, who has many years of experience in the sale of communion clothing. “The trend towards short ballerina style dresses is over and now it’s all about full, long dresses – we have additional petticoats to make them even fuller,” she adds, spreading a dress on the floor that shows as it almost stands on the floor. Arnotts, a traditional travel destination for communion clothing, offers 42 different clothing styles in sizes 24 to 34XX from four brands, Isabella, Koko, Celebrations and Laura D. They cost between 220 and 300 euros. € 400.

Boys are more casual and can wear chinos with blazers for communion. “It’s a balanced mix of a suit and casual wear, although every little boy wants a vest and they are often influenced by their fathers,” added Erwin, who hangs out in the churches and watches carefully what is worn. She spends up to three days analyzing each dress to determine what shape it fits.

Taylor: dress, € 80; Veil, 20 € from Dunnes Stores.

Therefore, the 2020 dresses are clean and crisp, with no spaghetti straps or low tops. Veils often come with a cross on the back (which Erwin says is for grandma) and there is much more lace than in recent years. At the end of the day, it’s pearls, lace and diamonds, that’s what they want, ”she says.

