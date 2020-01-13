advertisement

Last week, thousands of people in the Australian state of Victoria were asked to vacate their homes. “Don’t wait,” warns the alert. Bush fires were burning all over the state; so large were some of the fires that, according to the Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner, they “struck the atmosphere” with columns of smoke nine miles high. The columns of smoke produced their own time, generating lightning which, in turn, started more fires. Some time after residents received the evacuation warning, many of those in the most severely affected area, East Gippsland, which is a popular tourist destination, received another alert. It was now too late to leave: “You are in danger and you must act immediately to survive.”

Just north of Victoria in New South Wales, fires have so far destroyed more than nine million acres. Meanwhile, in the state of South Australia, dozens of fires burned last week, some uncontrollably. At least nineteen people died in the fires, as did hundreds of millions of animals, including a significant proportion of the country’s koalas. More than two hundred and fifty thousand people have signed a petition claiming that, in the light of the devastation, the famous Sydney New Year’s fireworks should be removed, but the celebration still took place, in part on the insistence of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I don’t see a better time to express to the world how optimistic and positive we are as a country,” said Morrison, a Donald Trump character who was on vacation with his family in Hawaii last month when, in Because of all the fires, New South Wales has declared a state of emergency. (He declared a second state of emergency last Thursday, before what was to be another catastrophic weekend.)

In an antiquated way, the hells of the holiday season in Australia provided an adjustment close to 2019, which was called “the year the world woke up to the climate crisis”. In India, last summer, a heat wave killed more than a hundred in the northeastern state of Bihar, and in Japan a month later, a heat wave sent about 18 000 people in the hospital. Unprecedented temperature records were set in France, where a maximum of one hundred and eight degrees was reached in the city of Vérargues on June 28, and in Germany, where the mercury in the city of Lingen reached one hundred and seven degrees in July. . 25th.

In Australia, records were only broken to be re-crossed. On December 17, maximum temperatures across the country, which are roughly the size of the continental United States, averaged 105.6 degrees. Then, on December 18, they climbed to 107.4 degrees. The “feeling when you open the oven door” is how an Australian described the heat to the BBC. “It’s like that, but all the time.” Overall, it was the second or third hottest year since the start of the precise measurements. (The exact ranking remains to be calculated.) In both cases, each of the past five years has been among the five warmest, and the decade counts as the hottest ten years on record. If 2019 was supposed to be the year we “woke up to the climate crisis”, the nineties were called “the decade we finally woke up to climate change”.

What will twenty years bring? In geophysical terms, this question is almost too easy to answer. Temperatures will continue to rise. There is almost no guarantee that the next decade will be warmer than the nineties, which were warmer than the two thousand, which were warmer than the nineties, which – you guessed it – were more hotter than the nineties.

And with even higher temperatures, the damage will be even greater. Droughts will become more punitive. (The horrific wildfires in Australia are, in large part, the result of what Australians call a “great dry”, which is now in its third year and has forced many cities to truck by water .) The warmer air retains more moisture, so the flip next to the dryness is a deluge. (Last week, as Australia roasted, the floods in Indonesia killed at least 40 people.) Meanwhile, the world’s ice sheets will continue to melt, leading to ever-increasing sea levels, as will the Arctic ice cap. It is possible that by 2030, the Arctic Ocean will be free of ice by the end of summer.

Which brings us to the question of what it means to “wake up”. If in the past year (or decade) the world has started to understand how dangerous climate change is, it certainly hasn’t acted the same way. In the past ten years, more CO2 has been emitted than in all human history until the election of J.F.K.

In 2015, world leaders in Paris, including President Barack Obama, pledged to keep the average global temperature increase “well below 2 ° C”. However, they never made a commitment on how they were going to do it, and last month in Madrid, the creaky mechanism of climate diplomacy is about to collapse. The Trump administration, which has filed for US withdrawal from the Paris deal, and the Morrison government, which wanted to use an accounting trick to meet its commitments in Paris, have been explicitly blamed for the impasse. Many commentators have noted the irony of the situation. A Guardian headline put it this way: “AUSTRALIA TAKEN A MATCH TO TALK ABOUT THE UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE WHILE RETURNING HOME THE COUNTRY BURNED.”

Each decade is consistent in its own way, but the twenty-twenty years will be more or less permanent. Global CO2 emissions are now so high – in 2019, they hit a new record high of 43 billion metric tonnes – that ten more years will be nothing short of cataclysmic. Unless emissions are reduced and drastically reduced, a rise of two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) will be almost inevitable by 2030. This will cause coral reefs to disappear from the world, flooding most island nations of low elevation, the incessant heat waves, fires and misery for millions, even billions of people just as inevitable.

Really waking up, not just dreaming that things are going to be OK, has become urgent – beyond the emergency, in fact. To paraphrase the Victoria fire department: the world is in danger and we must act immediately to survive. ♦

