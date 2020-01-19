advertisement

There were at least four obvious omissions from our count.

The Oscars are in a difficult position.

Because they are not only the largest and most famous film awards in the world and therefore enjoy an unprecedented reputation, they are sometimes seen as little more than a popularity contest. A way to bring together the most famous and beautiful people in the world at the same time in the same room and get them all a little drunk.

This partly explains the overwhelming response to the fact that Joker has received the most nominations this year (11!), But the Academy Awards have also brought the story behind it, the best films in favor of the more popular ones, or at least better for their own taste to have tailored.

The following films have received no Oscar nominations: Before Sunrise, The Big Lebowski, Breathless, Bring Up Baby, Don’t watch now, The Good, The Bad & The Ugly, Heat, His Girl Friday, The King Of Comedy, Mean Streets, Millers Crossing, Once Upon a Time in America, Ways of Fame, Reservoir Dogs, The Shining, Touch of Evil, You Were Never Really Here and Zodiac.

With that in mind, watch the biggest snubs in the 2020: XX: XX gang debate in the video below (alternatively, you can listen to this here):

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58_Ki-OdRpI (/ embed)

Paul went with them rocket Manor more specifically, Taron Egerton is not nominated for Best Actor. Although Rami Malek performed much better for Bohemian Rhapsody than the current winner of the Best Actor of the previous year and was awarded Best Actor (Comedy / Musical) at the Golden Globes just a week earlier, he wasn’t even shortlisted.

Justine went along Hustlers, Sure, Jennifer Lopez got a lot of attention without winning the best supporting actress, though she got a lot of attention when the film was released. There is still a lot to say for the best director (another all-male cast this year). for Lorene Scafaria or Best Adapted Screenplay, which was also provided by Scafaria.

Rory grew a little wider when he lacked attention Us and midsommarand focused on another year without love of horror. Jordan Peele’s second horror film was staged by Lupita Nyong’o with two stunning performances, and although his last film Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya nodded, it didn’t happen that year. The same goes for Ari Aster’s second film, which Florence Pugh was supposed to have loved, but he followed the same path as Toni Collette, who failed for her scorching appearance in Aster’s first film, Hereditary.

And finally Eoghan went along Avengers Endgame, Just as The Return Of The King or Deathly Hallows Part II have received some well-deserved awards, something similar was expected here. Perhaps the best nod for Iron Man himself? Or Captain America? Perhaps a bespoke script to land 22 films so elegantly? But no. Just a nomination for the best special effects.

Romance?

