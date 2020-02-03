advertisement

When Jackie told me what had happened, like he did in a few minutes, it was like I was there to see him, and I felt his deep, deep concern. He played us like the scary music of “Dracula”. It was strange and haunting and beyond all we could explain, with our misunderstanding of names and verbs. And yet we knew that Jackie had to try. A door downstairs slammed, and Jackie ran from where we stood on my porch, at the corner of the banister, taking two steps at a time until he landed in the yard.

Finding Agnes Rath, who was looking nervously over her grocery bag at Jackie’s, he reported: “Mother-in-law can cut her thumb in the meat grinder!”

Supper was close, so people came and went. Suddenly he heard Red Weber approaching, followed by his wife. Accelerating to each other, Jackie backed out towards their door so that he could announce his terrible news before trampling on him in their haste to get home: “my mother-in-law can tell him cut your thumb in the meat grinder! “

Henry Stoner, who lived next to us on the second floor, came around the corner, lunch bucket under his arm, and Jackie retired to the stairs, never missing a step; he was taking turns, eluding the rails. “Stuck and turned the crank!” Shouted it. “I got him stuck and turned the crank!” Mrs. Stoner was already at home, her factory shift ended earlier than her husband’s. She went out onto the porch and, in a wave of concern from the neighborhood, pushed Jackie for more details.

“How is she?” Asked Mrs. Stoner.

“Right on the ground!”

“Have you seen him?”

But he couldn’t move from his point. The thing he crashed against held him tight, like the tentacles of this squid monster that we had all seen in “Wake of the Red Witch”. Now Jackie was drawn by the ink confusion into a deep, lightless destiny. If he were ever to discover the cause of the terror that endangered him, me and everyone he knew, as he believed, and I too, the search for an answer had to start with what he had seen . “Just stuck in it! And turned the crank, mrs. Stoner! Just grind it!”

“Can we do something for you, Jackie?”

Although he had time to watch it, he had time for nothing more. Mr. Hogan, who lived on the gravel road behind our house and who used our backyard as a shortcut house every night, was crossing. Jackie ran down the stairs and jumped in front of Mr. Hogan, who was fleshy and soft and smelled of the shine of the furniture. Surprised, Mr. Hogan stepped back. Before him stood a disturbed-looking Jackie Rand. “You just have to pinch it and grind it!” He shouted.

“What?”

“My mother-in-law can cut her thumb off in the meat grinder!” stepmother can cut her thumb in the meat grinder! “

“What?”

“Blood!” He shouted. “Stuck and crushed! some blood! some blood!”

During the next hour, the four families in our building headed for supper. Last minute shopping was required and races were arranged. The butter was borrowed from the second floor by the first floor, an onion exchanged for a potato. The scent of Spam mixed with beef, sauerkraut, smoked sausage and hashish, while the boiling potatoes diffused their scorching scent mingled with those of corn and green beans, peas, coffee, apples baked earth and pie. All accompanied by “blood!” And “Jackie’s stepmother”!

My mother, looking over the railing, said to my father, “He looks so sad.”

“Not for me.”

“Don’t you think he looks sad?”

“It sounds crazy, if you ask me.” Nuttier than a pet coon, not that it does not always do it. “

“Don’t say that. Why would you say such a thing?”

My father went inside, leaving my mother alone. I felt invisible, perfectly forgotten, standing in the corner of the porch watching Jackie’s second meeting with Red Weber, who had returned from somewhere. “Mother-in-law can!” stuck in it, mr. weber! cut! some blood! turned the crank! stuck in it! “

Annoyed now, he pushed Jackie aside and snapped, “You told me! Now go home. Go home!”

Without a second of hesitation, my mother called to invite Jackie to dinner.

“My mother-in-law can,” he said as he entered our home. “Has turned the crank!”, He addressed my father. “Blood!” He said as he sat down. And, glaring at my little sister in her high chair while sucking milk from a bottle, he said, “My mother-in-law can cut her thumb off in the meat grinder!”

“Am I supposed to have my fucking supper with this fool and his air?” Asked my father.

“Can’t we talk about something else?” Said my mother to Jackie.

Outside a door slammed. Jackie couldn’t rest. He bowed in what could have been a bow. “Thank you for inviting me to dinner. It was really good. He was gone, not taking a bite, the screen door croaking on its hinges.

“Damn it in hell,” said my father. “What should a person do to have his supper in peace around this nut factory!”

From afar, there was the rise and fall of Jackie’s voice as he chased the one he found: “My stepmother can!” cut his thumb! stuck and turned the crank! “

It was then that I understood. If Jackie got it, then or never, I can’t say. But the answer seemed simple and obvious once I saw it. If stepmother May could do this, what could she do to him? If she could lose track of her own thumb, what chance did he have? What was he, after all, but a little boy, a little piece of mobile meat? Certainly, his connection with him was weaker than his connection with his own hand. Would he find himself tomorrow confused in his distraction with a chicken, undressed and baked in the oven? Should he be alerted every second for his next error? Would he get stuck in the Mixmaster, among raisins and nuts?

What could one of our mothers do to one of us, we had to ask, taking into account the strangeness of their love and the negligence of their stranger, these moments of distraction where they lost everything, even themselves, as they looked into worries that were all their own and bigger than anything we could hope to probe?

I don’t know how the word got around, but it did. We all heard it and knew how to gather in the wasteland of the Haggertys. It was a narrow strip that descended from the gravel road that separated the hill from the houses where we lived. No one knew what the Haggertys planned to do with the lot. It wasn’t wild, but it wasn’t neat and neat either, and we all went there as soon as we could get out after supper. We came from different directions and then we were there, nodding and knowing, but not knowing what we knew. For a while, we talked about Korea and the Chinese horde and the dangers that drove our fathers to approach their radios and swear. We were restless and someone wanted to play at the pump, at the pump, but other people were laughing. We tried the red rover, then the statue, where someone was swirled by someone, and when the boy who spun you yelled “Freeze!” When stumbling, you must have stopped and stayed that way without moving an inch, then think of some kind of sense for how you ended up. We did it a bit, but we all knew where we were going. Finally, someone – it could be me – said, “Let’s play the blackout game.”

