As the story goes, it was in the late 1970s, and Jack Tchen and Charlie Lai began to notice all the old trash left on the sidewalk in New York’s Chinatown. It was left by local elders when they died: luggage, clothing, personal papers, souvenirs. Many of them had come to America to work in the first half of the 20th century, never to return home. They never imagined themselves to be part of a story here; some were in denial that you could call this new place a home at all.

Tchen, a historian, and Lai, a community organizer, met in the early 1970s at the Basement Workshop, a Chinatown hub for activists and artists. Tchen was often frustrated with the difficulty of finding the documents, photographs and letters necessary to write a history of Chinatown. It turns out that many of these materials were not in libraries but in dumpsters. Tchen, Lai and others started to recover as much as they could. The New York Chinatown History Project started at 44 East Broadway in 1980. Four years later, it moved to 70 Mulberry Street, occupying the second floor of a rickety old school. In 2009, the New Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) moved to a large, custom-designed space on Center Street. Most of his collections have remained in school.

Last Thursday evening, 70 Mulberry Street caught fire, probably destroying a large part of the museum’s collection of some eighty-five thousand objects. In addition to the collection, the building, which belonged to the city, also houses a dance center, a center for the elderly, a vocational training office and an athletics association. For the moment, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The firefighters worked all night to limit the damage. A few were injured, but no one died. MOCA staff members watched, watching the water flow through the building. They will not be allowed to return for weeks, at which time most of the documents are likely to be unusable. Only around forty thousand items have been cataloged and digitized. Among the objects threatened with loss: paper fans, books and magazines, photographs, printing blocks; old records, recital programs and musical instruments; leaflets advertising social services and open jobs; restaurant menus and signage; suitcases, cigarette cartons, old newspapers, immigration documents and passports; film reels and lobby posters from legendary Chinatown theaters; irons, washing boards, bobbin holders and laundry tickets; wooden dolls, plastic toy of a man pulled in a rickshaw, opera costumes, silk jackets, embroidered slippers; a hand-painted T-shirt from a comedy troupe who only performed once.

As Nancy Bulalacao, who was previously director of the museum’s public programs, wrote on Instagram, the heart of MOCA has always been its collection. The name of the museum changes and the staff turn around, the mandate evolves. Even the meaning of who is centered on the “Chinese in America” ​​part changes over time. These immigrants came for the railways, or to run laundries and restaurants, and now they are engineers. Now they are from Hong Kong and Taiwan, not from the mainland. Now they are from Fujian. Now they are young middle class students, not old launderers. Now, they first settle in Sunset Park, Flushing or Elmhurst, not in Manhattan. Now to call it Chinese looks monolithic and strange. Each new generation contributes to the collection in its own way.

I co-hosted “The Moon represents my heart,” a show about the music and experience of Chinese immigrants, at MOCA last year, and when we gathered documents, I was really shocked by the difficulty of finding good ephemera … family photos of recitals, old mixtapes or concert T-shirts, ticket stubs. Admittedly, I am a pack rat who, until recently, kept a file of my family’s old phone bills from 1985. (I liked the typefaces.) But, at a time when there has no greater social currency than a photo of you as a power -clashing twelve year old brandishing your favorite CD, I find it strange that very few people still have these physical photographs, let alone one of the elements in them . (Certainly, I also always have my favorite jacket when I was three years old.) When I asked my parents and their friends, I often heard the same answer: nothing seemed to be worth keeping. Perhaps, as I wrote in an article last August, it was just part of the mentality of immigrants. You can save soap by fusing old bars or wrapping your plastic remote control to protect it from dust and wear. But you consider yourself marginal, and self-archiving may seem like a waste of time or a little too proud.

All that remains of the MOCA archives could be what is currently on the museum premises. Ironically, his current program, “Gathering: Collecting and Documenting Chinese American American History”, deals with the very nature of conservation and collection. Curators Herb Tam and Andrew Rebatta, assisted by Sojin Kim and David Lei, have asked Chinese historical societies and museums across the country to lend them a single item from their respective collections. Some of these artifacts vibrate more than others. There is an old iron, a horseshoe modified by Chinese workers to help their horses walk in the mud, a calendar from a local herbalist. And there are event calendars and T-shirts commemorating the latest vintage. Overall, we have an idea of ​​the collective spirit that unites these organizations. For some, these are the mystical links of history. For others, in remote areas, it is simply a matter of having space for people to come together.

“Gathering” hints at some of the challenges of keeping historically viable organizations at a time when people seem uninterested in the past. We live at a time when minimalism is a virtue, when it has become a mantra to keep only things which, in the words of tidying up guru Marie Kondo, “arouse joy”. The past is joy, but it also consists of struggle, confusion, moments that escape easy emotional categorization. Places like MOCA stand a little outside the rhythms and currents of our present, in order to point towards paths of possibility not followed. American life, noted Chinese sociologist Fei Xiaotong, is looking to the future. He visited the United States in the 1940s and was particularly amazed by Superman, the human embodiment of possibility, constantly rushing. Americans believed in superheroes, but not ghosts. Ghosts drag you into the past. They belong to history.

The fire came at a particularly strange time for MOCA. It moved from Mulberry to its current location, which was designed by architect Maya Lin, in 2009. Over the past decade, institutions and non-profit spaces across New York have felt the pinch development and rent increases, and MOCA, which rents its current location, is no exception. For decades, those who lived outside of Chinatown considered it an exotic enclave, and it was largely left alone. It certainly did not represent an opportunity. Outside of the financial district, few neighborhoods were hit as hard by September 11 as Chinatown.

Things change. The cafeteria that once sold incredibly cheap Chinese food is becoming an upscale restaurant. Chinatown is changing, sometimes at the hands of people with roots in the neighborhood, and the museum was part of the debates on the beneficiaries. In October, city officials defied local sentiment and advanced plans for a new prison in Chinatown. To soften the blow, the city, often considered a half-enthusiastic supporter of the arts and culture of Chinatown, is committed to improving residential developments and nearby parks. MOCA would receive a substantial grant to find permanent accommodation.

