(CNN) – Nine people died in the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant – including his daughter, Gianna, and her basketball teammate.

The group flew to Thousand Oaks, California for a basketball game on Sunday, where Gianna was expected to play and Bryant was expected to coach.

Although the police did not release the names of the people on board, relatives of some victims have confirmed the death of their loved ones. This is what we know:

A baseball coach, his wife and daughter

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, were aboard the helicopter, said Altobelli’s brother, Tony Altobelli.

Gianna and Alyssa were teammates at the Mamba Academy, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa told CNN and Altobelli would often fly with his daughter to attend the games.

“There were two sides to John,” said Tony Altobelli. “People saw him on the baseball field, he is (a) grainy and tough like nails, but the other side of him he was one of the greatest people you will meet in your life. He cared for his players, for his school. “

Altobelli, 56, is leaving behind a son and daughter, according to a press release from OCC Pirate Athletics.

“It is hard to put into words what this loss means for the university and the athletics department,” said Jason Kehler, director of OCC Athletics. “John was a great coach and an even better friend. He was also a great mentor for all the students and athletes he taught and coached. He treated them all like family and his impact will live on forever. “

Coach “Alto”, as he was known, got ready for his 28th season with the Pirates, with which he led to the state championship last year, the release said.

During his career, he stacked more than 700 wins and in 2019 he was named ABCA / Diamond National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), OCC said in a statement.

He was a “giant” on campus, said OCC President Angelica Suarez, and a “beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend.”

In a statement, the Boston Red Sox said the organization mourns the deaths of the three members of the Altobelli family. It said the son of John Altobelli, J.J. Altobelli, is an explorer of Red Sox.

The Red Sox and its foundation will provide financial and emotional support to the family and a GoFundMe page has been set up to provide additional help, said Chaim Bloom, a Red Sox official in a statement.

A coach and mother were also killed

Christina Mauser, an assistant girl basketball coach at a K-8 private school in Orange County, also died in the crash.

“My children and I are devastated,” her husband, Matt Mauser, wrote on Facebook. “We lost our beautiful wife and mother today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes they mean so much. “

The mayor of Costa Mesa – about 40 miles from Los Angeles – also tweeted about Mauser.

“This devastating tragedy is getting worse by the hour,” Mayor Katrina Foley wrote on Twitter. “So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken and mourn the affected families. “

American representative Harley E. Rouda from California called the loss of human life “unforeseeable.”

“Today our neighbors have lost parents, children, friends, coaches and heroes,” he said. “Orange County is sad, but we will find comfort and purpose in the example they have left behind.”

A mother-daughter duo

Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton, were also passengers aboard the helicopter, according to a Facebook message from Todd Schmidt, a former director of the Harbor View Elementary School, where Payton had once been.

“While the world mourns the loss of a dynamic athlete and humanitarian, I mourn the loss of two people who are just as important … their impact was just as meaningful, their loss will be felt just as sharply and our hearts will be just as broken, “Schmidt wrote.

Pilot killed in crash

The pilot of the helicopter was Ara Zobayan, according to a former colleague and a neighbor.

Pilot Kurt Deetz, who worked with Zobayan at the Island Express helicopter company, said he considered Zobayan a friend and a reliable pilot.

Zobayan’s neighbor Robert Sapia said that Zobayan loved his work and would show him pictures of famous passengers, including Bryant.

According to the FAA pilot certification database, Zobayan is an instrument-certified pilot who obtained his commercial pilot license in 2007. He is also a certified flight instructor for instrument instruction for helicopter pilots, according to the data.

The database also shows that Zobayan was aware of the annual FAA-mandatory medical examinations.

Kobe’s daughter followed in his footsteps

The private school in California where Bryant’s daughter – Gigi, as he called her – was present, said the “community was destroyed” about her death, and the death of Mauser, the school’s former basketball coach.

“She always smiled. She was looking forward to the underdog and never left anyone outside, “Harbor Day School said in a statement about Gianna.

The school said Gianna “left an indelible mark on the school and the people she touched.”

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, shared the same passion for the game and wanted to play in the WNBA as the heir to his estate.

Recently a video of the two on the sidelines became viral when he seemed to be breaking the game for his daughter.

The NBA icon leaves behind three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who were born in June, and his wife, Vanessa.

Bryant joined the NBA from high school, became the youngest player in history in the league and spent the next 20 seasons of his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He held the position of the third highest scorer in NBA history until he was surpassed by LeBron James on Saturday night.

“Continue to play the game @KingJames ahead. Great respect my brother, “Bryant later wrote on Twitter.

