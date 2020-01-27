advertisement

(CNN) – There are at least five confirmed cases of the Wuhan corona virus in the US, a number that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to rise.

advertisement

The new corona virus, which has made thousands of people sick and killed more than 100 people in China, belongs to a large family of viruses that usually make animals sick. But this coronavirus, such as SARS and MERS, “jumped the kind of barrier” to infect people on a large scale, the CDC said.

Despite its impact in China, the CDC claims that the risk for Americans is low. But there is still much about the virus, the symptoms, and how easily it spreads, that health officials don’t know.

The CDC has brought travel measures to China to three levels, which means that travelers are advised to “avoid non-essential journeys to the country.”

“We have to prepare as if this is a pandemic, but I keep hoping that this is not the case,” says Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

The five patients who have been confirmed have all recently returned from Wuhan, the CDC said.

Washington state

The first confirmed coronavirus patient in the US, a man in his thirties, sought treatment in an emergency care center in the state after returning from Wuhan. The emergency care center sent his samples to the CDC, who confirmed that he had the corona virus.

He went to isolated care on January 23 in a hospital in Everett, about 30 miles north of Seattle. He is treated in an isolated stretcher designed for patients with highly contagious diseases, and a robot performs its vital functions.

He is in stable condition, said Dr. George Diaz, the man’s doctor and an expert in infectious diseases. He will undergo additional tests until he is no longer contagious.

Illinois

A 60-year-old woman in Chicago was diagnosed a few days after she returned from Wuhan on January 13. She is in stable condition and “doing well” after a treatment, Dr. Said said. Allison Arwardy, Commissioner for Health, in Chicago.

She stays in the hospital to fight the infection.

California

There are two patients in California: one in Los Angeles County and another in Orange County.

Details are scarce about the patient in Los Angeles. They are currently being treated in a local hospital, although the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did not reveal how long they sought treatment after being exposed to the virus.

The risk for Los Angeles County is low, the department said.

A man from Orange County in his fifties flew earlier this month to Los Angeles International Airport in Wuhan. The province discovered January 23, and the CDC confirmed its results on Saturday. He’s in a local hospital.

Arizona

The public health department confirmed that the patient is an “adult member” of the Arizona State University community, although the patient’s age or gender was not released.

The patient called their health care provider when they began to experience mild respiratory symptoms. The CDC confirmed the corona virus on Sunday.

The patient is not admitted to the hospital, but is isolated at home, the department said.

Who is still at risk

The CDC checks at least 100 people in 26 states for coronavirus. About 25 of them were found not to have it.

Washington state health officials follow 50 people who came into close contact with the patient.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) follows two possible cases of coronavirus. Two people in the state recently traveled to Wuhan City, China, and developed respiratory symptoms and are currently undergoing tests for the virus, according to a DHHS statement. Samples were sent to the CDC for testing and the individuals remain isolated until the test results are available, the statement said.

New York government Andrew Cuomo confirmed the state, which has not yet seen confirmed cases, sent seven possible cases to the CDC for testing. Of these, four people remain isolated while their results are pending. The travelers had just returned to the US after the Lunar New Year in China.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is working with the CDC to evaluate patient information from healthcare providers about possible coronavirus cases, said health department spokesperson Nancy Nydam.

“To date, DPH has not confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, but the situation may change if additional patients are evaluated,” Nydam said.

A total of four people in Virginia, Oklahoma and Maryland are also being tested for coronavirus.

Other coronavirus cases have been confirmed in various Asian countries, including Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. Patients have also been reported in France and Australia, and Monday public health officials in Ontario confirmed that two cases, a man and a woman, had the virus.

What is being done?

The CDC screening travelers from Wuhan at various US airports, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport started impressions last week.

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the CDC is conducting screenings at 20 US airports that receive 90% of all passengers from China.

The CDC advises Americans to avoid unnecessary travel to Hubei province. Three dozen American diplomats and their families in Wuhan will evacuate the region to return to the US early this week.

The Canadian government has issued a travel advice urging citizens to avoid all journeys to Hubei province in China. The advice covers the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou.

The northern Chinese city of Tangshan has also suspended all local public transportation services to curb the spread of the virus.

Otherwise the CDC encourages people to follow the flu season protocol: Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid sick people and stay home and avoid public situations when they are sick. A coronavirus vaccine would take at least a year to reach the public.

The CNN Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement