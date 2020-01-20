advertisement

(CNN) – Chief Judge John Roberts swore in senators last week to officially begin President Donald Trump’s trial, but the trial starts seriously Tuesday afternoon when Republicans and Democrats are expected to compete for a resolution setting out the rules for process and start opening arguments shortly thereafter. Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, will propose a timeline for the trial that would break with President Bill Clinton’s trial, according to a four-page CNN resolution.

The potential senators will vote to attend a closed session to discuss the issues that divide them, because deposition rules prevent them from speaking publicly during the process.

This is what we know:

When does the test start?

The test starts on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, after which it also starts at 1 p.m. six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. The shortened timeline for the opening of arguments proposed in the McConnell resolution gives the prospect that the trial will last for 12 hours and last until late at least in the first week.

Tthe first session on Tuesday, when they are involved in organizing resolution, can go past 6 pm, according to assistants in each party.

What does the schedule look like every day?

The senate will be in session on each trial day at noon and there will be time for comments on leadership and possibly some legislative action before 12.30 pm when preparations will be made to get the process going.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, plans to give House 24-hour managers and Trump’s legal team every 24 hours over two days for their opening arguments, according to the resolution. The move indicates that the Senate Republicans are urging to complete the process as soon as possible – possibly before the State of the Union address of the President on February 4. If the Senate does not agree to summon witnesses or summon documents, Trump may even be acquitted mid-week.

We will not know exactly what the schedule for the trial will be until senators have adopted the organizing resolution, which could happen on Tuesday.

Any party that has up to 24 hours to make opening arguments follows the model from Clinton’s trial – although the 24 hours were then divided over a four-day period – as McConnell had previously said he wanted to do. It would then take up to 16 hours for senators to ask questions, which would be submitted in writing. But the two parties do not have to use their full 24 hours, which can save time through the opening arguments.

The opening arguments are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon, according to McConnell’s assistants. Only after the opening arguments and questions have been completed, does McConnell want the Senate to discuss the questions of compelling witnesses and documents.

What does the first day look like?

The Senate invests Tuesday at noon for comments on leadership and will be interrupted at 12.30 p.m. to prepare the word for the process.

The trial meets at 1 p.m. and some household items are expected to be kept – including swearing in Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, who missed last Thursday’s session due to a medical problem with the family.

Then the senators are expected to turn to a debate about the McConnell resolution that will determine the rules of the process. The debate lasts two hours, equally divided on both sides. The debate is not expected to take place between senators – who are not allowed to speak during the trial – but between the impeachment managers of the House and the lawyers of the president.

Then Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, will submit an amendment. Although it is unknown what it will say, Schumer’s plan is likely to call for witnesses in general or to call a specific witness to testify, as well as documents to be submitted.

The Schumer amendment can be discussed for two hours – one hour for supporters and one hour for opponents. The time can be returned so that the full two hours do not have to be used. A roll-call vote then takes place on the amendment, with senators voting from their desks for all roll-call votes during the process. 51 votes are needed to approve the amendment.

Shall we see witnesses?

The organizational resolution of McConnell postpones the question of witnesses until the two parties present their opening arguments and there are 16 hours of questions for senators, which they will ask via Chief Justice John Roberts.

At that time, the resolution contains a proposal in which the senate would vote on a motion “whether it will be to consider and debate under the deposition rules any motion to call witnesses or documents”.

If the senate votes no, no one – not the accusation managers, the legal team or the president’s senators – will be allowed to summon witnesses or documents, according to a senior GOP Senate assistant. If the senate approves the resolution, both parties can submit reasons for calling witnesses, after which the senate will debate and vote on them.

Democrats do not want to wait that long to resolve the witness issue and intend to force early debate and votes on the issue by pressing on changes to the organizing resolution. Most Republicans, including key swing voices such as Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, say they won’t even consider calling witnesses until after the opening arguments, so this effort from Democrats is ready seems to be a failure, although it will draw attention to their desire for new witness.

Fifty-one senators must vote for witnesses, so if all 47 Democrats are united, only four Republicans should support it to succeed. It is still an open question whether those three Republicans vote to hear witnesses or if they can also argue a fourth.

Will the whole test be open to the public?

The senate can sit in closed session at certain times because the rules of the impeachment test prevent senators from speaking. During the Clinton trial, part of it was done in the Old Senate Chamber in the hall of the Senate Chamber, but this time they plan to stay on the senate floor. We have no idea how long these closed sessions can last. But it is possible to happen again on Tuesday and after the opening arguments and questions.

The reason why the senate authorities are planning to place metal detectors where the press enters the room – something that the Capitol press corps has arranged – is because they want to ensure that no devices are left in the room that can record those closed sessions, to a Republican assistant.

How long does the process take?

Completely unknown at the moment, especially with Republicans who are considering compacting the schedule. Some Trump supporters hope that the trial will be completed by the time he speaks to Congress and the nation on February 4 with his State of the Union speech.

Bill Clinton’s trial lasted about five weeks, from January 7, 1999 to February 12, 1999.

How is proof processed?

The resolution does not automatically allow the evidence from the House submitted to the Senate, and instead allows a vote as to whether the evidence should be admitted to the trial. An assistant from the GOP of the Senate said that the evidence in the Clinton trial was different from that of the House in this case, because it came from a federal grand jury trial, not from the investigation of allegations the Republicans say that the president was denied the right trial.

For any new evidence that is admitted and presented during the trial, 51 senators would have to vote to approve it. But if a senator or Trump’s legal team objects, Roberts can decide or go back to make the senators decide. Senators could also reject the chief judge.

Most Senate Democrats appear to be united in wanting to include new relevant evidence or material about the actions of the President in Ukraine that emerges after the start of the trial. On the other hand, many Senate Republicans have said they do not want to consider new evidence and blame the house for not having conducted a full investigation before accusing Trump.

Who will defend the case or acquit the president?

House accusation managers will act as prosecutors filing the case against Trump, and White House legal adviser, Pat Cipollone, will lead a team of lawyers that the president has chosen to defend him and defend the case for his acquittal, Roberts leads the room.

The accusation managers were announced last Wednesday by speaker Nancy Pelosi and include House Intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff from California as the head manager. The other six will be:

Judicial Chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler from New York

President of the Democratic Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York

Rep. Zoe Lofgren from California, member of the Judicial Committee and also worked on three investigations into house charges

Representative Val Demings from Florida, member of the judicial and intelligence committees

Rep. Sylvia Garcia from Texas, a freshman member of the Judicial Committee

Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado, a first-year legislator who is a former lawyer

On the other hand, Trump’s defense team, led by Cipollone, will argue for his acquittal. Cipollone will be accompanied by lawyer Jay Sekulow, and according to well-known people, Trump will add to his constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton special prosecutor Ken Starr and Robert Ray, who was also part of Clinton’s prison sentence prosecuting team. Two other attorneys assisting the team are former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s years of personal counsel Jane Raskin.

In addition, the White House announced on Monday members of Congress who “would work as part of his team to combat this hyperpartisian and unfounded accusation,” according to a press release. Those eight Republican members, all of whom defended the president, will be:

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the best Republican of the House Judiciary Committee and a former lawyer

Rep. Mike Johnson from Louisiana, a former lawyer

Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio, the top Republican from the House Oversight Committee

Rep. Debbie Lesko from Arizona

Rep. Mark Meadows from North Carolina, the former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus

Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas, a former American lawyer and federal prosecutor

Rep. Elise Stefanik from New York

Rep. Lee Zeldin from New York, a former lawyer

Will the Senate still do legislative affairs?

It is possible that some legislative transactions will be executed between 12:00 and 12:30. ET they are in session every day.

The only measure that is ready to vote is Senator Tim Kaine’s resolution. It is a privileged motion, so the Virginia Democrat can get a vote on it. It is expected to legally “mature” this week, so a vote is possible, but not established.

