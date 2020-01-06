advertisement

41 Mount Shannon Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Red brick triple deck in this quiet cul de sac near the Luas. Approximately 133 square meters (1,431 square feet) of storage that needs to be updated, but has intact time characteristics.

ask € 595,000

Sold € 580,000

difference -3%

agent Lisney

25 Traverslea Woods, Lower Glenageary Road, Glenageary, County Dublin

Apartment with two beds and two bathrooms on the top floor, approx. 90 m² in size, airy cut, with sea views from the bedrooms and secure underground parking.

ask € 595,000

Sold € 580,000

difference -3%

agent Knight Frank

15 Brighton Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6

At the end of the terrace there is a red brick house of approx. 160 m 2 (1,722 m 2) that needs to be completely renovated, but has the potential to protrude to the side in a garage.

Ask: € 625,000

Sold: € 575,000

Difference: -8th%

Agent: DNG

15 Corbawn Avenue, Shankill, Co Dublin

Detached house with five bedrooms and a size of over 179 m² and a large, well-kept garden. Extent to the side and to the rear, subject to planning permission.

ask € 620,000

Sold € 575,000

difference -7%

agent Dooley auctioneers

118 Wiesenhain, Dundrum

Semi-suite with three bedrooms, approx. 120 m² (1,291 m²), vintage furnishings with a stone fireplace and an open arch between the rooms. Walled garden to the rear.

ask € 495,000

Sold € 568,500

difference 15%

agent Moovingo

Prices from the residential property price register, December 2019

