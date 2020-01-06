41 Mount Shannon Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
Red brick triple deck in this quiet cul de sac near the Luas. Approximately 133 square meters (1,431 square feet) of storage that needs to be updated, but has intact time characteristics.
ask € 595,000
Sold € 580,000
difference -3%
agent Lisney
25 Traverslea Woods, Lower Glenageary Road, Glenageary, County Dublin
25 Traverslea Woods, Lower Glenageary Road, Glenageary, County Dublin
Apartment with two beds and two bathrooms on the top floor, approx. 90 m² in size, airy cut, with sea views from the bedrooms and secure underground parking.
ask € 595,000
Sold € 580,000
difference -3%
agent Knight Frank
15 Brighton Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6
15 Brighton Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6
At the end of the terrace there is a red brick house of approx. 160 m 2 (1,722 m 2) that needs to be completely renovated, but has the potential to protrude to the side in a garage.
Ask: € 625,000
Sold: € 575,000
Difference: -8th%
Agent: DNG
15 Corbawn Avenue, Shankill, Co Dublin
15 Corbawn Avenue, Shankill, Co Dublin
Detached house with five bedrooms and a size of over 179 m² and a large, well-kept garden. Extent to the side and to the rear, subject to planning permission.
ask € 620,000
Sold € 575,000
difference -7%
agent Dooley auctioneers
118 Wiesenhain, Dundrum
118 Wiesenhain, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Semi-suite with three bedrooms, approx. 120 m² (1,291 m²), vintage furnishings with a stone fireplace and an open arch between the rooms. Walled garden to the rear.
ask € 495,000
Sold € 568,500
difference 15%
agent Moovingo
Prices from the residential property price register, December 2019