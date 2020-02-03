advertisement

Her hips are not lying and apparently not her tongue. When Shakira wiggled her finger and launched a high warble yesterday during her half-time performance at the Super Bowl LIV, the surprising moment immediately triggered a thousand memes.

At first, the gesture was greeted online with confusion and bad jokes, and the casual viewer thought she was just an extremely popular performer who inexplicably wiggled her tongue and made a strange noise. The accidental viewer was, as always, far from the goal. According to Time, it was “the ultimate feat that demonstrated their annihilation of the event.”

When she performed with Jennifer Lopez, the singer looked directly at a camera as she wiggled her tongue and made the joyful trill sound that sounded like “lololabababa”. Or “lelelelelele”. Or “lolololololeeesh”. Depending on whom you ask.

Deciding that it looked like a toddler could do something for kicks was to overlook the deeper meaning of the very memorable and solemn trill. It turns out that the tongue wobble combined with the high warbling is an Arabic festival song called zaghrouta. The American Tunisia Association describes it as a “long fluctuating, high voice soul that represents trills of joy”.

And if you dive a little deeper – thanks, arabamerica.com – You find that it is traditionally used by women in the Middle East and North Africa and is usually performed at weddings, parties, celebrations and sometimes at funerals to honor someone and express strong feelings.

“The origin of ‘Zaghareet’ or ululation goes back to the pre-Islamic era, as it was a traditional idolatry ritual practiced by women who asked the idols for relief, mercy, rain, etc. to excite excitement on the battlefields. “So not just a meme, but a“ teachable moment ”.

Super Bowl LIV: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the halftime show. Photo: Timothy A Clary / AFP via Getty

For the 43-year-old who grew up in Colombia but has a Lebanese father, it was just a moment of exhilarating performance that was of cultural importance for several other reasons, especially for fans in the Middle East.

As a Twitter user said: “You really have to understand how great Shakira was for the Middle East community. She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbek, played” Ojos Asi “, one of the few Shakira songs that featured Arabic, and did a zaghrouta, all on the biggest stage. “

All together, now: lolololololeeesh.

