As you have probably seen, Coach K was very upset about the Cameron Crazies on Tuesday night after they sang, “Jeff Capel, join us!”

It was a confusing moment. We heard the song, but at first we didn’t understand it correctly. It seemed pretty kind.

Still, we trusted him, even though we were surprised. It’s not the first time he’s spoken to the crowd and he was usually right.

A few years ago he picked up the microphone in the middle of a game and said that someone had a laser pointer and was targeting players and officials. If it didn’t stop, he said he would take Duke off the floor.

It stopped.

Coach K had a meeting with some crazy people on Wednesday and explained the outbreak to them.

He said that the death of Kobe Bryant, who played for him at the Olympics, and the cheer for Capel, which he had misunderstood, made him emotionally and really razor-sharp, which is understandable. On the one hand, a devastating loss of a player who gave everything for the US team and we are sure that he is considered a friend, and on the other hand the idea that a former Duke player was more than a friend ridiculed in Cameron. This was probably exacerbated by Capel’s senior year, which was difficult and a kind of father figure for Capel, while his own father died an agonizing death from ALS.

The two are very close and Mike Krzyzewski is nothing if not loyal. Incidentally, one of the recipients of his loyalty has always been the Cameron Crazies.

It sounds like the aftermath has been treated effectively, and it is hoped that the Crazies will understand how unusual it was for Krzyzewski to admit to being emotionally vulnerable. We only saw this a few times, especially in 1995 when his career faltered due to a health crisis and his brother Bill died.

At one point, he compared coaching to a marriage between coach and school and found that even though there are ups and downs, you are committed.

We are incredibly happy to have this man as a trainer since 1980. If he gets mad at fans in a blue moon, we should be more concerned with criticism than delivery.

