This article is republished here with permission from The Conversation. This content is shared here because the subject may interest readers of Snopes; however, it does not represent the work of fact checkers or Snopes editors.

If you have a big appetite for political news, you are not going to be hungry this week.

The substantial part of the trial for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump begins now, after the Democrats in the House of Representatives delivered the impeachment articles to the Senate last week and the senators, as well as Chief Justice John Roberts, have taken an oath.

At The Conversation, we’ve been following this story since it started as a whistleblower report dating back to what appears to be prehistory – last August. We were happy to leave the story to our colleagues from the rest of the media – it happened and it happened, and then it happened. What we have done here is provide you with stories that tell you about the things related to impeachment that you don’t see – the history, the trends, the legal implications.

Here are five of those stories to help you make sense of the news for the coming days and weeks.

1. Donald Trump, 2.0

Could the Senate condemn and send Trump to pack – only to have voters send him back to the White House?

None of the three presidents who had previously been indicted – Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton – were convicted. None of them asked for re-election after their trials. Johnson simply chose not to run, while Nixon and Clinton, both in their second term, were prevented by the Constitution (as opposed to certain indictment results) from running for a third time.

But Trump is already a candidate for re-election. Austin Sarat, a specialist in American legal and political history at Amherst College, writes that “a little-known wrinkle in the Constitution could allow Trump to be re-elected president in 2020 even if he is removed from office through of the dismissal procedure “.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for the return campaign on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

2. Removal, shmemoval

Much of the discussion among Republican defenders of Trump has been that the impeachment battle concerns Democrats forcing Trump to step down as a means of canceling the 2016 elections.

But the founders, who debated and drafted the impeachment rules, did not view impeachment solely as a means of removing a president.

Law and ethics specialist Clark Cunningham of Georgia State University writes that the founders explained to the Constitutional Convention that “removal from office is for many important purposes, not just removing a president from office.”

These objectives, writes Cunningham, were manifold: “To remind the country and the President that he is not above the law; to deter abuse of power and to provide a fair and reliable method of dispelling suspicions of misconduct. “

3. More evidence that Trump is not like the other presidents

You think that a major congressional investigation that produced buckets of evidence of presidential misconduct would drop that president’s election numbers.

Not Donald Trump.

“Investigations often damage the reputation of a president in the public eye – but it may not matter for a historically unpopular president like Trump,” wrote Douglas L. Kriner, of Cornell, and Eric Schickler, of the University of California at Berkeley.

The two researchers studied the relationship between hearings on allegations of executive misconduct and public opinion, and conclude that in most cases – not Trump – “the investigations have systematically eroded public support for the president. Historically, every 20 additional days of investigative hearings cost the President about 2.5% in the polls. “

But Trump’s popularity with voters has remained unusually stable. Kriner and Schickler write that the United States may have arrived at a time when the public, and Trump’s allies in Congress, may simply not be moved by the type of evidence that has already lowered the ratings. approval of a president.

Impeachment articles.

Astrid Riecken for the Washington Post via Getty Images

4. Subcontracting of foreign policy

The president’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may be a unique figure on the national scene, but the role he played in the Ukrainian scandal was hardly unique.

For generations, presidents and their intelligence agencies have tried to avoid scrutiny by Congress of their relationships with foreign powers, writes lawyer Charles Tiefer of the University of Baltimore. One of the ways in which they escape responsibility is to use emissaries who are not part of the government to carry out their secret foreign policy endeavors.

It drives Congress crazy. So there are hearings.

“At the center of all of these clashes are the attempts by intelligence agencies, the president and the executive to withhold overwhelming information from Congress,” writes Tiefer. “Another common element is the use of civilians to carry out the programs of the presidency or the intelligence services.”

Giuliani’s ghostly foreign policy work for Trump in Ukraine is just the latest in a series of incidents – the Kennedy government’s attempted assassination of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, the Iran-Contra affair of the Reagan administration – which presidents have tried to protect from congressional control.

5. Look at what you call these senators

On Thursday, January 16, US senators stood in the Great Senate Chamber and swore an oath to render “impartial justice” in the trial for the impeachment of President Trump.

But don’t label them as jurors, says jurist Steven Lubet of Northwestern University.

“Senators at an impeachment trial are not the equivalent of a jury and they are not held to the standard of neutrality of a juror,” he wrote.

Lubet recalls when, at the 1999 President Bill Clinton recall trial, Iowa Democratic senator Tom Harkin pleaded with Chief Justice William Rehnquist, who presided over the trial, to prevent legislators from calling themselves “jurors “.

Harkin said that “the drafters of the Constitution meant that we, the Senate, were more than a jury.”

Rehnquist agreed.

“The Senate is not just a jury,” he said. “It’s a court in this case.”

Rehnquist told house directors “to refrain from referring to senators as jurors”. They were then called “judges of law and of fact”.

Naomi Schalit, Editor-in-Chief, Politics + Society, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

