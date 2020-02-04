advertisement

By LAURIE KELLMAN

WASHINGTON – Who is clapping now?

On the sidelines of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will spark “relentless optimism” during his speech to the third state in the Union, a speech that should go from his impeachment to his desire for re-election. Trump speaks from a position of strength with almost complete control over the Republican Party. The subject of his speech: “The Great American Comeback.”

It will be a different experience for the Democrats, who voted almost for Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives. Where Trump will point to the unity of the GOP before the 2020 elections, the Democrats and their difficult nomination will be seen in Iowa’s kickoff talks after a long night of uncertainty.

The contrast to Trump’s speech on the state of the Union last year will be strong. The Democrats triumphed a few days after taking over the house. Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi had forced Trump to reopen the government. Her grin, face to face, mocked the President of the United States in front of the world.

What you should see during Trump’s speech at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday:

TRUMPF AND PELOSI

You haven’t spoken since Pelosi got up, pointed to Trump over a table in the White House, and bluntly suggested that he be controlled by the President of Russia. “All roads lead to Putin,” she said before stalking out.

The extraordinary moment last October was captured in a now famous photo that Trump published and Pelosi landed on her Twitter page. At other times, she questioned his “manliness” and he called her “crazy”.

Impeachment just kindled things. Pelosi said last week that Trump will never have an actual acquittal because the Senate has not properly prosecuted witnesses. But she said with relish: “He will be indicted forever.”

Trump is now ready to demand justification in another “witch hunt” by the Democrats who simply wanted to overturn the 2016 elections.

Pay attention to a spark of courtesy. Pelosi and many democratic women are expected to contribute white wine to the speech.

VOLUME

The White House said last week that one should “look for optimism that cannot be justified given the unjustified pessimism we hear from some in Congress.”

But the officials would not guarantee that Trump would stick to his speech. The president will be in the same room as his accusers the moment victory is imminent. He has a strong and often expressed feeling of complaint and is known for deviating from the script.

Wait for thunderous applause and applause from Republicans who have almost entirely adhered to the retaliatory president.

THE BIG PICTURE

Trump will certainly use the speech to remind the country of what he has accomplished.

The White House would not say whether it models Trump’s speech to President Bill Clintons in 1999 as part of his own impeachment process. Clinton never mentioned the I-word.

Look for Trump, like Clinton, to promote a strong economy. Trump is expected to hold talks about what the White House calls a “blue collar boom.” Under Trump, there were wages gains for workers, though some of these gains waned as Trump’s trade war affected production.

See if Trump can stay rhetorically on the street in his own style. Clinton ended his speech by asking the nation to imagine a speech 100 years after that night about the state of the Union from the “mountain top of the American century”.

“Let us then say that we thought not only of our time, but of their time; that we reached as high as our ideals. That we put aside our divisions and found a new hour of healing and hope; that we have come together to serve and strengthen the country we love. “

At the time, some said his rhetoric was exaggerated.

UKRAINE?

Will Trump even mention Ukraine? The Republicans agreed that the president had tried “inappropriately” to receive political aid from this country while withholding military aid.

The house accused him of abuse of power and obstruction to Congress for his actions in response to the house’s investigation.

The problem clearly embarrasses the Republicans. Several have said House Prosecutors have proven their case, but the misconduct has not resulted in impeachment or impeachment.

CORONA VIRUS

Will he mention the new corona virus?

“We have offered aid to China, but thousands of people who have this problem, the corona virus, cannot come,” Trump said on Sunday. At the same time, the president believed that the president tried to avoid anger against China by speaking too openly.

Under the new regulations, US citizens who have traveled to China within the past 14 days will be redirected to one of the 11 designated airports, where they will need to undergo more screening.

MIDEAST PEACE

Trump is concentrating on reintroducing himself to the Americans as the president who has made the country – and especially the lives of voters – better. So pay attention to information on foreign policy and national security.

Trump’s Middle East peace plan is a good test. Trump said his efforts to resolve the longstanding conflict between Israel and the Palestinians would receive support as it was a “win-win situation” for both sides. In fact, Trump’s plan favors Israel on key contentious issues and sets almost impossible conditions to grant the Palestinians their hoped-for state. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed the plan as “nonsense.”

If Trump says nothing about the plan during the speech, it could mean Trump knows there are problems.

I RAN

Hear how tough Trump is after the Iranian Tehran bombings that injured U.S. soldiers in Iraq. The attack was in retaliation for the US murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. In the month since then, a restless silence has settled in the region.

Will Trump suggest that he eventually sit down and speak to the Iranians, signal that the door to talks is closed, or nudge Tehran?

The White House expects Trump’s tone to be “determined” and “powerful”.

AFGHANISTAN

Will Trump announce a troop withdrawal?

The Taliban want the US and other coalition forces to leave. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says an agreement is near, but it will not happen without a reduction in violence and a way for talks between the Taliban and other Afghans to find a peaceful way for the nation.

IN THE ROOM

There is always tension about who shows up and who stays away.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s election campaign said late Monday that the Massachusetts Senator was unlikely to attend Trump’s speech the day after the Iowa gatherings. Another Democratic candidate, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, scheduled an event in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

Other legislators have their own reasons for participating – or not.

Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said she would attend to “testify”.

“That means I don’t clap. I do not confirm. I’m only there as a witness, ”she said.

Associate press writer Deb Riechmann contributed to this report.

