On the occasion of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, leading personalities, managers, thinkers and celebrities meet in the Swiss mountain town of Davos.

The event, which starts on Tuesday, has earned a reputation as a world elite dealing with topics chosen by WEF founder Klaus Schwab from deglobalization to the fourth industrial revolution.

This year, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the WEF, there is a new urgency in the Alpine city. The prospects for trade and global economic growth, technology companies (which were celebrated at previous meetings but now in the eyes of regulators), the future of multilateralism and the geopolitical order are facing growing challenges.

Strengthening the participants’ feeling for pressure and self-doubt is a multifaceted environmental crisis, which for the first time this year occupies all five top places in the WEF annual report on the world’s greatest risks.

Here are five key topics that should draw delegates’ attention to Davos 2020.

Will Donald Trump play well?

A partial government shutdown held Donald Trump at home last year, but in 2018 the U.S. President used his speech in Davos to make a belligerent note about trade – an early sign of the tensions to come.

Given that he signed the first phase of his renegotiated contract with China last week, Trump is expected to take a gentler tone at this year’s event. Last week he said: “We want all of these business leaders (in Davos) to come to the United States.”

But Mr. Trump is being watched closely for geopolitical maneuvers – his recent decision to approve the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq has increased instability across the Middle East.

Davos is the first time that world leaders, including German Angela Merkel and Spaniard Pedro Sánchez, have the opportunity to meet in person to discuss developments. However, some stay away: Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Justin Trudeau will not be present, while the United Kingdom sends Chancellor Sajid Javid as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains at home.

Trump’s appearance on the world stage will be a remarkable contrast to what’s going on at home in Washington. The opening arguments for his impeachment process are expected to begin in the Senate on Tuesday, shortly after his speech in Davos.

Can global growth recover?

Although Mr. Trump has eased trade rhetoric, the tensions his government has created leave persistent questions about the prospects for global growth.

The IMF called “trade barriers” one of the main reasons for lowering its economic growth forecasts last fall and further lowered its prospects on Monday.

Earlier this month, the World Bank lowered its global growth forecast for 2020 by 0.2 percentage points to 2.5 percent, warning that the easing of trade tensions between the United States and China is unlikely to bring about a rapid economic improvement.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Davos participants therefore have to deal with the question of whether new incentives are required – and if so, who should be responsible: governments or central banks?

Will companies match commitments with substance?

The theme of this year’s meeting – “Stakeholders for a Coherent and Sustainable World” – reflects the number of managers who are committed to paying as much attention to employees, customers and the environment as to their shareholders.

“At the core is stakeholder governance,” said Marty Lipton, an experienced Wall Street lawyer.

Last year’s letter to the Business Roundtable, signed by 181 U.S. executives, became a symbol of the move away from shareholder priority. Mr. Lipton demanded that such rhetoric be accompanied by measures, especially from large investors, after BlackRock had formed a clear lead last week.

The four major accounting firms will launch an initiative to standardize how companies report their contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

For the climate fighter Greta Thunberg, who will be present, the Davos classes are in the crosshairs. Ms. Thunberg will demand that business and politics stop investing in the exploration and production of fossil fuels, end subsidies for fossil fuels and separate them from fossil fuels.

At a rally on Friday, she warned those in power: “They haven’t seen anything yet.”

Can big tech be a driving force?

From digital privacy to taxes, there is a lot at stake for the technology managers coming to Davos, Schwab told the FT last week.

Satya Nadella, who promised last week that Microsoft would be “CO2 negative” within a decade, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei will all address the forum.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will receive journalists and publishers in a “Facebook Space” to convince them that the company, which is under pressure from Brussels to Washington, is increasing economic opportunities and “bringing the world closer bring together “.

The challenge was highlighted in a recent report by the media monitoring group Media Tenor, which found that the technology sector is now viewed by the press “with the same skepticism as the tobacco or finance industry”.

Do shoe handles balance CO2 footprints?

After years of mocking headlines about the fuel-hungry private jets that delegates use to get climate change under control, the WEF has encouraged attendees this year to take advantage of low-carbon transportation options such as the train.

Shoe grips are also offered to encourage them to walk across the snowy promenade between meetings rather than driving.

The endeavor to be sustainable also extends to the recommendation of caterers not to serve luxury like foie gras or caviar. A day of the meeting is planned for “vegetarian menus and the discovery of alternative protein sources”.

This year’s events – including the launch of an initiative to plant 1 trillion trees in the next ten years – will take place in rooms decorated with algae-based paints and carpets made from “fishing nets for the end of life”. Numerous companies holding their own events were asked to offer local wines and “mountain herbal teas” instead of imported drinks.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020

