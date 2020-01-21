advertisement

Health officials around the world are closely monitoring the epidemic of a new virus in China. In response, governments are stepping up surveillance of airline passengers arriving from the affected area in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here’s what you need to know about diseases:

WHAT IS THE DISEASE?

advertisement

Scientists have identified it as a new type of coronavirus. There are many known types of coronavirus. Some cause colds. Others found in bats, camels and other animals have progressed to more serious diseases such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) or MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

WHY IS IT CALLED CORONAVIRUS?

Corona comes from Latin and refers to crowns or halos. Under the microscope, these viruses look like crowns or halos.

WHEN WAS THE NEW VIRUS FOUND?

The epidemic began at the end of last month in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, apparently in a food market.

HOW MANY PEOPLE DO THEY HAVE AND WHAT IS THE WIDE AREA?

About 300 cases have been identified. There are about 260 cases in Wuhan, according to Chinese officials. Cases in other Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, total about 30. They were reported with the start of a rush for annual travel for the Lunar New Year holidays. Many Chinese travel abroad on vacation and a few cases have been confirmed outside the mainland – to South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Taiwan. This travel rush is expected to spread the disease more widely.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills, and body aches are associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HOW ARE CORONAVIRUSES DISTRIBUTED?

Many coronaviruses can be spread by coughing or sneezing, or by touching an infected person. Initially, Chinese authorities said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission in the current epidemic. But a panel of experts concluded that there have been at least a few cases of people catching it from others, raising the possibility that it can spread more widely.

MIGHT IT BE BAD AS SARS?

So far, the virus appears to be less dangerous and infectious than SARS, which also started in China and killed around 800 people. As of Tuesday, six deaths have been reported, all in Wuhan. Viruses can mutate into more dangerous and contagious forms, and it is too early to say what will happen with it.

advertisement