Christmas scraps tend to polarize opinion. There are people who look at the devastated carcass of a turkey and a chunk of ham and discover countless possibilities. And those who do not have the same vision and reach for the next delivery service to take away.

If you’re the person who bought and cooked for the Christmas dinner, you probably haven’t had the best appetite when it was time to actually eat it.

Today is the day for you. There’s a lot to say if you cook the same food again – some even say turkey and ham, and all the ingredients taste even better on St. Stephen’s Day.

And there is a scientific reason for this, as Aoife McElwain found when investigating this topic in her Now We Know column in Irish Times Magazine: “Food writer Guy Crosby, science editor at Cooks Illustrated (cooksillustrated.com) for more in less than one For decades, this pleasant phenomenon is due to a chemical reaction.

“According to Crosby, there are still many chemical reactions in food after the cooking process has ended. With a soup or a stew with milk or cream, the lactose breaks down into sweet-tasting glucose. Similarly, the carbohydrates in onions develop into sugars like fructose and glucose. Proteins in meat become individual amino acids that act as flavor enhancers. Finally, starches in potatoes and flour break down into flavorful compounds. “

But if you can’t manage to enjoy a two-meat and three-vegetable dinner again without spicing it up in any way, here are two suggestions from Donal Skehan. The turkey and ham cake has a delicious cheddar pastry crust, and the curry is Vietnamese, which enlivens even the shabbiest palate.

A rough puff crust of cheddar cheese on a turkey and ham pie

The turkey and ham cake with raw puff pastry of cheddar cheese

For 6 people

ingredients

For the filling:

75 g butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1-2 tsp finely chopped thyme leaves

2 tablespoons of flour plus extra for dusting

350ml hot chicken broth

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 heaped teaspoon of English mustard

150ml single cream

300 g cooked ham, roughly chopped

400 g of cooked turkey, cut into bite-size pieces

1 large egg, beaten

For the pastry:

250 g flour

170 g very cold butter, cut into small cubes

1 tsp sea salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp ice-cold water

100 g cheddar cheese, finely grated

Freshly ground black pepper

method

I’m an advocate of just having a second Christmas dinner to make the most of your leftovers, but I’m stretching the rules for a cake like this. The pastry topper is wonderful and a good hearty pastry recipe that can be used for many different pies and galettes.

Place the flour and butter in a mixing bowl for the pastries and cut the butter into the flour with a butter knife (or use a blender) until the mixture looks like coarse breadcrumbs and there are still visible lumps of butter. Whisk the egg, balsamic vinegar and sea salt in a small bowl.

Add this to the butter and flour along with the cheese and gently shake with two forks until the dough begins to come together. Add a little cold water to bring the dough into a rough ball. Press into a flat circle, wrap in cling film and leave to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius / gas. 4th

Melt 25 g of the butter in a large frying pan, add onions, carrots, celery and thyme and fry for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Put the remaining 50 g butter in the saucepan and melt over medium heat. Add the flour and cook for a minute.

Gradually add the broth and mix vigorously with a wooden spoon until it thickens.

Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Season with a strong pinch of salt and black pepper and add the mustard. Pour in the cream and stir it through so that it can cook for another minute.

Put the turkey and ham in the sauce and stir well. Place the mixture in an ovenproof baking dish with a diameter of 20 cm and a depth of 5 cm.

Roll out the pastry on a floured work surface until it is large enough to fit on the top of the bowl. Brush the edges of the bowl with a little beaten egg and place the pastries on the cake. Brush with a little more beaten egg and cook in the oven for 25 minutes until the pastry is bloated and golden yellow.

Turkey curry with peppers and lemongrass with jasmine rice

For 4 people

ingredients

4 lemongrass sticks, finely chopped

2 red chili peppers, seeded and finely chopped

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 tbsp Thai fish sauce (Nam Pla)

Cut 400 g of cooked turkey meat, preferably dark meat, into bite-size pieces

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 tbsp curry powder

300 ml chicken broth

2 tbsp icing sugar

100g sugar snap peas

Small handful of mint, basil and coriander leaves for garnish

For the rice:

275g Thai jasmine long grain rice

method

This is a simple recipe I picked up in Vietnam. With a few aromatic ingredients, you can transform your turkey remains.

For the rice, put the grains in a large saucepan with a thick base and lid. Add cold water and swirl the rice with your fingers to wash it. Drain the water and repeat the process two more times until the water becomes clearer. Drain completely and then add 600 ml of water.

Bring to a boil and stir so the rice doesn’t stick to the bottom. Reduce the heat and bring it to a boil. Continue cooking and stirring until the liquid is halved and almost absorbed.

Put a lid on the pot and cook on low heat for 6-8 minutes or until the water is completely absorbed. Remove from the heat and let the rice rest for eight minutes, putting the lid on. Shake the rice with a fork and put the lid back on until you are ready to serve.

Mix lemongrass, chilli and garlic in a bowl for the curry.

Heat the oil in a wok or large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add the lemongrass mixture and stir for a minute until it smells. Then add the curry powder and fry aromatically while stirring. Add the turkey and the sugar snap peas and fry for four minutes until the pieces are completely covered.

Put the chicken broth in the pan and stir in the sugar and fish sauce. Simmer for a few minutes until the broth has reduced and a thick sauce remains. Stir in half of the herbs until they are wilted.

Serve with rice and garnish with the herbs.

