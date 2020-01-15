advertisement

One of the strangest moments in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines occurred during an exchange between one of the moderators, Abby Phillip, of CNN, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts. The backdrop was a dispute between Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, about what Sanders had said to Warren at a private dinner they both had in December 2018, while they were both about to enter the presidential race. CNN published an article on Monday, attributed to people “familiar” with the meeting or who spoke to Warren shortly after, claiming that Sanders had told him that a woman could not win the presidential election.

It would, of course, be the kind of sexist and undermining thing that ambitious women hear all the time. But Sanders firmly denied having said it. In fact, he said in a statement, it was “ridiculous” to think that he would say such a thing to Warren; instead, the statement said, “What I said that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would arm whatever he could.” (It’s almost a truism.) Sanders added that it must be that “the staff who weren’t in the room lying about what happened.” This conclusion was, at least, somewhat diplomatic and , perhaps reckless. (There is a concordant dispute over whether Sanders staff members had trained volunteers to suggest to voters that Warren’s appeal was narrow and focused among “highly educated and richer. ”) Warren then presented his own statement, which included this description of what each of them had said at the December meeting:“ I thought a woman could win; he was not Neither of them has left much room for the possibility that the truth lies somewhere in between, or that, for example, Sanders may have sent a message that went beyond his words.

CNN either. Phillip simply asked Sanders, “Why did you say that?” “Well, actually, I didn’t say it,” replied Sanders. “And I don’t want to waste a lot of time on this, because that’s what Donald Trump and maybe some of the media want. Anyone who knows me knows it’s incomprehensible that I think a woman can’t not be president of the United States. ”He cited a body of evidence, including statements he had made decades ago, his own willingness to defer to Warren if she had decided to run for office White House in 2016, and Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote that year (when, after losing the Democratic nomination, he campaigned vigorously for it). The expression on Warren’s face as he spoke – CNN went with a split screen – was a studied indifference punctuated by brief side glances which seemed to convey perplexity.

“Senator Sanders, I want to be clear here,” said Phillip. “You say you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?” He replied, “That is right.” Phillip, without missing a beat, said, “Senator Warren , what did you think when Senator Sanders told you that a woman could not win the election? It was as if he hadn’t denied it, or as if there was no point in struggling with a different point of view. The audience, anyway, laughed, and Warren, after a flash of smile, said, “I didn’t agree.” With that, she closed the loop in a story in which her version of the meeting was an undisputed fact.

It was not Warren’s job, of course, to be accommodating, when Sanders himself said his story was false. He might also have allowed more ambiguity and wondered, for example, if the effect of his words had been very different from what he had wanted; he can be adamant. At the same time, his recognition that he spoke of the particular challenges that a woman would face was part of the path to common ground and offered Warren an opening that she closed.

After noticing that she was not there to “fight with Bernie”, who she said is a friend, Warren spoke enthusiastically of how women can and can win – and ended up in another strange tiff with Sanders. “So can a woman beat Donald Trump?” Asked Warren. “Look at the men on this scene. Collectively, they lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who won all of the elections in which they participated were women: Amy and me. “

“So true!” Said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. In Klobuchar’s case, this includes two race wins for the Hennepin County prosecutor and three for the Senate, in a purple state. Warren twice won the first job she asked for in the Senate. It appears to have arrived at the number of casualties for men including the two presidential failures of former Vice President Joe Biden. (He has lost no other race since winning one for Delaware County in 1970, which he followed with seven Senate wins and two as a running mate for Barack Obama.) Tom Steyer, the businessman who is still, in one way or another, in the race, has never won or lost an election. Warren also appeared to count not only Pete Buttigieg’s failed run for Indiana treasurer in 2010, but also his unsuccessful attempt to become chairman of the National Democratic Committee; he was elected mayor of South Bend twice and became gay before he was re-elected. The balance of the ten appears to consist of six Sanders losses: five, in the 1970s and 1980s, as a third or independent candidate for various offices in Vermont and Clinton.

Warren had another number to launch: “And the only person on this stage who has beaten an outgoing Republican at any time in the past thirty years is me.” (Perhaps that was to say that she had a advantage over Klobuchar.) Sanders corrected it: he had also defeated a Republican president. “This is how I won, I beat a member of the Republican Congress.” That is true; in 1990 Sanders, who was then the mayor of Burlington and openly socialist, ran for Congress, as an independent, and won – also beating the Democratic candidate.

Warren didn’t have it. “Wasn’t it thirty years ago?” She said firmly. She added, “I said that I was the only one who had beaten an outgoing Republican in thirty years.” Sanders replied, “Well, thirty years ago, it was 1990, in fact.” He was right on math; the 1990 election was held on November 6, twenty-nine years and a few months ago. But, in the blur of the debate, he might have hit some viewers that he was not listening to Warren, or that he was falsely correcting her, or maybe just that he was old, winning an election before many between them were not born. (He is seventy-eight years old; Warren is seventy years old.) This misses the little, but perhaps revealing, question of whether Warren slipped in the “thirty years” to exclude this election, and whether it or their staff miscalculated or just thought it was close enough for cable and Twitter. Few in this exchange augurs well for democratic unity. After the debate was over, Warren did not register or refused Sanders’ outstretched hand; they exchanged words that were not picked up by the microphones, but their attitude did not telegraph the conciliation.

Previously, of course, Warren and Sanders were in sync, and they still are in relation to their larger political goals. In the October Democrat debate, Warren described tax plans as an expression of “values” and then said, “My question is not, why are Bernie and I in favor of a tax on fortune. This is why does everyone on this scene think it is more important to protect billionaires than to invest in an entire generation of Americans? Klobuchar had the strongest response to what was, in fact, an accusation of bad faith by Warren’s opponents. “I want to give Elizabeth a reality, because no one on this scene wants to protect the billionaires. Even the billionaire does not want to protect billionaires! (She meant Steyer.) Klobuchar continued, “We just have different approaches. Your idea is not the only one. Whatever one thinks of Klobuchar’s tax plan, or of his and Warren’s passion for tackling inequality – or, moreover, of the contempt and contempt that women face at all levels of politics , including, to people who imagine themselves to be their allies – there is an undercurrent in Warren’s rhetoric that some Democrats may well be wary of.

The Iowa primary takes place on February 3. The Real Clear Politics survey average places Biden and Sanders tied for first, followed by Buttigieg and then Warren. But they are a few points apart. (Klobuchar stands firm, in the highest figures.) Iowans will no doubt have listened to what the candidates have to say on a dozen other issues that were raised during the debate. Some have been examined in depth, such as the misuse of dated authorizations for the use of military force and the pros and cons of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. One problem that received surprisingly little attention was the impeachment, which the moderators turned to towards the end of the debate, even though the Trump Senate trial will begin in the coming days. Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar will serve as senators on juries assessing the president’s guilt. And, on this verdict, they are bound to agree.

.

