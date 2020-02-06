advertisement

A Google image search by Aristides Aquino should tell us everything about his skills at home run. At 6.4 cm and 220 pounds, Aquino just doesn’t look like a power hitter. It is long, lanky and sometimes downright thin. But in 2019 the rookie came on stage with 19 home runs in half a season. However, it was better than that. In August alone he had 15 home runs.

Late season regression 2019

Everyone saw Aristides Aquino at the end of last year … and everyone came to the same conclusion. He just can’t keep his home run pace. As soon as Aquino’s hot phase began, it ended.

In September it was below 0.20 with only five home runs. As expected, it was a regression like we’ve never seen before, and it came on time. Open book. Book closed. Thanks for the run, Aristides.

But months later, as we sit down to prepare for an upcoming move, his name continues to appear in the intermediate round as a player who could be more. He could do it. Because he has. Are we unfair to him and ourselves if we ignore what happened?

Could be. We may not like the price we would have to pay for the Aquino acquisition. After all, he was a waiver wire pickup in practically every redraft league, and even the deepest keeper leagues left him sitting with incredibly low ownership stakes. However, the argument that we don’t want to pay too much doesn’t fit our actions, because as fantasy owners we pay too much all the time. Often voluntarily. We see what could become of the player we targeted, and we realize that even a high price can still be a value.

What it means for 2020

At Aquino we are looking for a discount for a player who is already granted a discount and here we are making a mistake. This is partly due to Aquino’s ancestry.

In today’s prospectus-hungry world, we see a large concentration of our focus on the players who routinely appear on the top 100 lists. This is an important round number that most major websites use as the gold standard. Sometimes we expand our research – and the size of the league and level of competition force us to do so – but even the deepest leagues with the most dedicated owners would have had to comb through hundreds of names before they landed on Aquino. According to Baseball America’s Prospect Handbook 2019, he was the 21st potential new entrant to the Cincinnati Reds. If we are looking for a family tree, Aquino certainly does not have it.

What Aquino has to offer him is the relative stability of his style. That said, it won’t hit a high average, it will hunt too many pitches, but it will consistently provide performance. This might even increase.

Think of the last paragraph by removing all distortions from the equation. Read it again. Append any name to the description. Then ask yourself, “In today’s league, where home races have outstanding and poor record discipline, it’s not nearly as punished as it used to be. Isn’t that a perspective that I would normally target?”

If anything, this sounds like almost all the prospects we normally aim for, at least outside the top 100 players with shaky record discipline and an all-or-nothing approach that could develop more power. If these were the only comments to a potential customer, we would probably buy.

This leads me to the question again: “Why are we selling Aquino so aggressively?” I already mentioned the simple and obvious argument in the form of a collapse in September. He was Cinderella’s trainer who turned into a pumpkin and we all knew that midnight was approaching.

Isn’t that nothing but bias? It’s the same reason I made the intentionally subjective remark that he doesn’t see the role of a ruler. There is no part. There is only one batsman and the presence or lack of power.

If there is one thing we cannot deny about Aquino, it is that he has power. In the second half of the 2019 season, Aquino finished 13th in the home run league with only players who had at least 100 record appearances during this period. Not surprisingly, he was in the top 25 home runs per flyball under the same conditions.

Taken alone, these two statistics are positive for Aquino. Only 12 people scored more home runs than he did, although Aquino didn’t play a single game in July. However, keep in mind that he wasn’t the “happiest” batsman either, since he didn’t get an incredibly high home run rate for the amount of balls hit that he threw in the air. It is in an area that is sustainable against the prejudices we see.

I have mentioned the existence of “bias” a number of times in this article and statistical support is needed in and of itself. As much as I struggle with the value of Aquino, I know that I am not alone. The average draft position data confirm this.

Based on the average design position of FantasyPros as a measure, we can see that Aquino is created on average around the 150th selection. Many of his better designs likely came before the Cincinnati Reds signed Nicholas Castellanos, which means Aquino could keep falling before the opening day. In any case, it is not remarkable to sit at choice 150, but what we should be most interested in is the group of players who are drawn in before Aquino.

To come back to the statistics already mentioned: 21 other players had at least 100 record appearances in the second half of 2019 and a higher home run per fly ball rate than Aquino. Of these 21, 15 are drawn in before Aquino. Some of the names are significantly rounder, but others – like Yordan Alvarez, Danny Santana and Jorge Soler – are themselves important candidates for regression.

Discount for a reduced player

The problem is not that Aquino is downgraded, but that he is downgraded too much compared to other players in similar positions. If we compare every factor, we would probably find more positive results for Aquino in a good line-up in an excellent baseball stadium.

The reality is that we are taking a chance with both of the measures we take regarding Aristides Aquino. It is rightly just as risky to move it in as it is to pass it on when it is our turn and we need an outsider in the middle round. With this in mind, it is part of the blueprint to take calculated risks when the down moves are limited and the up moves are extreme. With someone who has fought for power to a limited extent at the major league level, we have the way to make it happen again.

When I browse other risk-winning player options in the same range as Aquino, I buy the player who is downgraded by fantasy owners and not their own game on the field. If anything, we are the ones who swing and miss. Aristides Aquino could just keep driving it out of the park.

