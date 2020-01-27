advertisement

It always seemed strange to me that the peak season of buying a car in Ireland coincides with the peak season of abstinence after Christmas. While you might save a few euros while losing a few pounds, if you avoid the chocolate aisle, you’re unlikely to pay for the cost of a new car.

With that in mind, here is a list of the new cars with the best value for money currently on sale (and please note that these are not necessarily the best cars, but those that do remarkably good work for a strikingly low price- Value for money least affordable, price).

1. The one for cheap practicality

The Dacia Logan is usually not a car that can be recommended. It is basically a combi version of the Sandero hatchback model. That said, it’s very cheap, moderately cheerful, and not what you’d call a bundle of fun. Nevertheless, it is very important and that is the practicality. Based on a super mini hatch it may be, but the Komban Logan has a trunk – 573 liters behind the seats and under the cargo area cover. This is more than a BMW 3 Series Touring, for around a quarter of the price. For families on a budget, this is the ultimate “fire and forget” car – just open the tailgate, light everything you need to carry, and forget about the Tetris-like game of squeezing and squeezing everything together.

How much? From € 13,140 or € 237 per month.

Comes with? Air conditioning, 12 V socket in the back, on-board computer, power windows in the front, cruise control, speed limiter, parking sensors

Alternative used: 2012 Skoda Superb Combi Kombi for € 12,995

2. The one for cheap versatility

Citroëns Berlingo has always been one of the most sophisticated van-based vans. While some others show their commercial origins too obviously, the Berlingo manages to hide its van roots behind memories of earlier utility Citroen like the 2CV or the Mehari (or even the rival Renault 4). In other words, it’s a van with windows that feels less like a van than usual. It is available in two lengths, either 4.4 or 4.75 meters. With the decisive additional diameter of 350 mm, you can use the Berlingo as a seven-seater or as a five-part family car with an enormous 775 liter displacement. The Berlingo not only offers what all growing families are longing for, but also three individual rear seats so that you can snap three child safety seats next to each other. That alone is enough to make it the most versatile choice, not to mention the additional 186 liters of cabin storage space. It’s not a fireball to drive, but in the good French tradition, it’s soft-sprung, comfortable, and economical when you get the 1.5 BlueHDI diesel engine.

How much? € 24,345 for an M five-seater

Comes with? Air conditioning, 7-inch touchscreen, electronic parking brake, lumbar support of the driver’s seat

Alternative used: 2016 Volkswagen Touran for 22,500 euros

3. Those for cheap common sense

The Skoda Octavia will soon be bigger, more luxurious, more technologically sophisticated and a good deal more expensive. So it’s an ideal time before the brand new version comes out to grab an outgoing Octavia that is still one of the best all-rounders you can buy. The prices now start at 22,025 euros. So you have an ambition model with the brilliant 1.0 liter TSI turbo gasoline engine (an engine that matches the chassis and equipment of the Octavia quite well). It is more spacious than a comparable Golf and undercuts its German master in the basic model point by around 2,000 euros. It’s also very comfortable to drive, with comfortable suspension settings and a feeling of calm confidence when cornering. Okay, many are used as taxis, but there are good reasons for that – especially space and reliability. It is not a car that you will run into on a Sunday morning with wax and soft towels in hand, but you will appreciate it more and more as you drive it, own it and discover its usefulness.

How much: Prices start at € 22,025 or € 249 per month

Comes with? Air conditioning, parking sensors, rear view camera, cruise control, 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, 16-inch alloys, leather steering wheel

Alternative used: 2018 Volvo V40 D2 for € 22,750

4. The one for cheap luxury

We made fun of Ford’s Vignale for a long time. Reviving the name of a classic Italian design house and hitting some chrome-laden Ford to keep up with BMW and Audi seemed like nonsense, and sales weren’t exactly outstanding. But nobody appreciates the comfort of rich Corinthian leather as much as we do. So if you want to reduce your size and increase your luxury, you could do worse than a Ford Fiesta Vignale. For € 23,064 (before discounts, which you can probably argue about yourself), you get quilted leather covers, keyless entry and ignition, a special grille, car headlights and wipers, the famous heated QuickClear ‘windshield, and – wait – chrome abrasion plates in the doors , OK, so you also have to deal with a devaluation curve that looks like a brick thrown from a tall building, but on the top you have the brilliantly crafted chassis and sharp steering of the Fiesta to get you there maintain another violent meeting with your bank manager.

How much? € 23.064

Comes with? Quilted leather seats, QuickClear windscreen, electronic air conditioning, Band & Olufsen stereo, 8-inch touchscreen

Alternative used: 2007 Maserati Quattroporte for 22,950 euros

5. The one for cheap fun

Who knows how long we can buy and drive a car like the Mazda MX-5? The world was once full of small, light, fun and affordable sports cars like this one. Now only the Mazda is standing, but it is at least making a brilliant last reading (if it is). Forget your multi-million-dollar McLarens and Ferraris – the most fun you can have behind the wheel of a newly bought car is to buy a simple MX-5 with the 1.5-liter engine, an open road to find and just let nature take his course. The combination of sharp steering and balanced suspension means that you will arrive at your destination with a smile, no matter how fast or how slow you drove. How many modern cars can we say about that?

How much? From € 28,195 or POA per month

Comes with? LED headlights, air conditioning, seven-inch screen, 16-inch alloys, cruise control, leather steering wheel

Alternative used: 2013 Porsche Boxster for 29,500 euros

6. The one for the cheap SUV life

Unfortunately, the Fiat Panda 4×4, we hope, has temporarily disappeared from the Irish price lists, but we are pretty sure that if you contact a Fiat dealer near you and ask nicely, one could be obtained for you, since it is still on sale in the UK.

Now the little panda does not immediately remember when you think of an SUV, but rather trusts us – that is the one you actually want. With its tiny body, it’s easy to drive through the natural surroundings of the modern SUV – the city. It’s easy to park, operate cheaply, and is more spacious than you might expect. We once got a collapsed pavilion into a panda. More importantly, this is not a poseur SUV. The Panda 4×4 is actually robust and able to ward off terrible weather conditions with ease. It can also sneak up muddy, rocky forest trails or plowed fields if you like it. And when the snow comes up again and everyone whirls around with front-wheel-drive SUVs without handles, drive past with one of the few real off-road vehicles. Complacency is invaluable after all.

How much? Not on Irish price lists, but imported around € 19,000

Comes with: Basic radio, cell phone connection, power windows, all-wheel drive, all-season tires

Alternative used: 2003 Land Rover Defender 110 crew cabin for € 15,500

