About 30 years before the Wet Nationuwet First Nation Faced with the possibility of a natural gas pipeline through its territory, members fought a different battle in court.

Lawyer Peter Grant, who represented Wetsuweten and neighbor Gitxsan Nation First, reportedly summoned a senior witness and asked her to sing a death song.

The Delgamuukw case of 1991 considered the existence of the Aboriginal title and Grant told the B.C. The Supreme Court that the song was part of an oral story explaining the First Nation’s relationship with the territory.

In an exchange widely quoted in legal journals, he was interrupted by Justice Allan McEachern, who said he would not do well to sing the song because he had a “tin ear”.

The tin ear analog was in mind for legal expert Doug White as he read a ruling issued last week by B.C. Supreme Court ordering Coastal Gas against opponents of pipeline in the territory.

The company plans to build a 670-kilometer pipeline from northeast British Columbia to Canada’s $ 40 billion export terminal on the coast in Kitimat.

She posted an injunction Tuesday giving opponents 72 hours to clear the way to her workplace, though the company said its focus remains on reaching a peaceful solution. The announcement comes a year after the RCMP implemented a similar order and arrested 14 people in the country.

READ MORE: Full Wet’suwet and Gaslink Coast Statements on Expulsion

At the heart of the dispute is the fact that although the company has signed agreements with all 20 First Nations elected along the pipeline route, Wetsuweten’s hereditary clan chiefs say the project has no authority without their consent.

“We need to be able to start addressing the reality of Indigenous legal tradition in this country,” said White, who is the director of the University of Vancouver Island’s Center for Pre-Confederate Treaties and Conciliation.

It has long been a challenge for the Canadian legal system to hear and incorporate indigenous law and legal traditions into its decisions, and the latest ruling reflects the status quo, he said.

But recent developments, like B.C. The government’s endorsement of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People suggests that the time is right to understand it.

“We need to urgently start finding solutions that work because the longer we delay finding those solutions or building those solutions together, creating common understanding and pathways, the more we will end up in this kind of conflict, “White said. .

The Dec. 31 ruling says courts need to be flexible in how it approaches the test of indigenous law, while suggesting that the questions raised at the injunction hearing will be better addressed through a constitutional challenge.

“Equalizing common law with indigenous legal perspectives is still in its infancy,” Justice Marguerite Church wrote.

At the same time, it says that while Wet’suwet’en customary laws “clearly” exist independently of them, they are not recognized as an effective part of Canadian law because claims of Wet’suwet’en Aboriginal title do not have settled through litigation or negotiations.

“The defendants are seeking to exclude the application of British Columbia law within Wetsuwet territory, which is something that Canadian law will not entertain,” Church writes.

From a White perspective, Canada’s entire legal model is based on a combination of legal traditions, so it should not be an extension to include other models.

READ MORE: B.C. hereditary chiefs forbid the Connection of Coastal Gas from Wet’suwet lands

In the area of ​​family law, the Canadian legal system has taken into account indigenous customary law. As early as 1889, Canada recognized indigenous patterns of marriage, and there were several adoption cases in the 1940s that recognized indigenous patterns of family, White said.

There is also a full body of law dealing with indigenous issues beyond families, especially since the 1960s, but the courts have struggled to deal with a particular area, he said.

“There’s a big omission, there’s a big big smoking hole in the middle of it all. And that’s the question of Aboriginal self-government or self-determination,” White said.

Tsilhqot’s ruling in the Supreme Court of Canada, which recognized Tsilhqot’s claim to Aboriginal title to their land, was an important move in this regard.

But even on this issue, White points out that a former judge suggested that the court is not the best place to pursue reconciliation.

There has been considerable progress in recent years towards the recognition of Indigenous law in Canadian legal culture.

Indigenous law classes and programs are increasingly common in universities around the country.

The University of Victoria announced a new program in 2018 that announced the first of its kind to combine “intensive study of indigenous and non-indigenous law”, promising to enable students to work fluently in both areas . The largest law school in Canada, York University’s Osgoode Hall, also added an indigenous and aboriginal law requirement to its law doctorate program that year.

But until the courts learn to listen better to what Indigenous peoples are saying, or what their legal traditions and authorities are, much like those who oppose the Local Gas Coast pipeline will not feel heard, the White party.

“For whatever reason, the Canadian imagination has no room to deal with that reality, it’s not part of the official narrative.”

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

