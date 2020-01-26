advertisement

The Housing Fix is ​​a series of The Irish Times that examines solutions to the housing crisis in Ireland – arguably the biggest social and economic problem in the country and its next government – ahead of the general election. For more information, see Cliff Taylor’s 12-step action plan. Economic analysis by David McWilliams and our Guide for voters on the party manifestos of the parties,

Inexpensive RENT

Vienna, Austria

One of the most frequently discussed options for improving tenant results is the so-called “Vienna Model”. The model is based roughly on a type of rental popular in the Austrian capital and is based on the so-called “cost rent”.

In a cost rental model, the rent that a tenant pays is based on the cost of delivering the building and covering the running costs, rather than a profit margin. Those who cannot afford such a rent often receive housing subsidies to live in development.

As part of a cost-lease model, housing companies build their buildings, often with the help of low-cost government or brokered loans that lower development financing costs and lower rents. Since servicing the debt becomes cheaper and ultimately results in the repayment of the loan, the equity generated in the project can be used to build up further developments.

Under the Austrian system, tenants can also acquire rights, and in some systems, tenants can buy their homes directly if they have the funds. The housing association then converts the funds into other systems.

Ireland is beginning to experiment with cost renting – a 155-unit development by Respond and Tuath housing associations, together with the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and the Housing Agency, will have around 50 two-bedroom rental apartments.

However, some opposition TDs, including Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin, have asked whether the rent to be calculated – € 1,200 per month – is affordable. He suggested that a really affordable rent level for a household with an income between 40,000 and 70,000 euros would be between 700 and 900 euros per month.

The other problem with cost rental is simply the time it takes to be effective and self-sustaining. Housing associations become more effective when loan financing is repaid, which takes at least a decade. Due to the planning process and the development schedule, it will take two years or more for a program signed today to go live.

As Rosalind Carroll of the Residential Tenancies Board emphasizes, other countries started to work on such concepts after World War II. “We have a time in which we now have to catch up”.

Jack Horgan Jones

A proposal by developer Pat Crean to build 650 units in fields next to St. Anne’s Park in Raheny was challenged by local residents in court. Photo: Alan Betson

THE GREEN SPACE DEBATE

Great Britain, California, Germany

It’s been 20 years since Irish economist Colm McCarthy noted in this newspaper that there are “a lot of green spots” on the Dublin map. McCarthy suggested that some of the capital’s parks and green spaces be used for housing in a city that was looking for accommodation then and now.

When he suggested building on the 240-acre St. Anne’s Park in Raheny, a reader wrote a letter wondering if McCarthy’s intervention was an April Fool’s joke. But was the broader idea really that crazy?

Just over two years ago, Owen Keegan, managing director of the Dublin City Council, expressed similar views. He pointed out that 26 percent of the country’s capital is reserved for open spaces, green buffers, where construction is prohibited. Some of them had not been used enough and had little convenience. Better to build houses on parts of them and improve the rest for better community use.

This was also shot down. In other industrialized countries where there is a housing shortage, however, the unthinkable is increasingly being considered.

Britain was a pioneer in the use of green belts that restrict the city in the post-war years, and remains a key part of its space policy. The buffer around London is bigger than the city itself, and many blame it for stratospheric property prices. In 2018, a delegation of MEPs asked former British Prime Minister Theresa May to relax the rules. She declined.

There was a similar debate in Germany, where a new development status was instead created in 2017 to enable denser construction. California has recently implemented rule changes in a similar manner.

Critics will say that green zones are the city’s lungs. But would the earth stop spinning if a few disks on the edge of Phoenix Park were reserved for urban living? This did not happen when the 100-acre Phoenix Park Racecourse was spun off during the last real estate boom.

McCarthy’s 20-year idea for St. Anne’s seems revolutionary when you look at the situation there now. A proposal by developer Pat Crean to build 650 units in fields next to the park was abused by a lawsuit a year ago by local residents who feared that their mobility impairment would be overlooked.

As Keegan said two years ago, Dublin needs homes, but existing homeowners will not support measures to take care of those homes.

Mark Paul

It was particularly important for the Dutch planners to ensure that every major new development was integrated into the rail network. Photo: Julie Picardi / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

HIGH DENSITY PLANNING

The Hague, The Netherlands

The secret to successful, high-density living is not just imaginative urban planning based on sustainability. It is about the integration of land use and traffic design in order to make optimal use of the available space. And nobody does it better than the Dutch.

If you’ve ever traveled by train in the Netherlands, you’ve probably noticed that most of what you saw from your window was in the country, not the country.

This is because, with a population of just over 17 million in a country roughly the size of Münster, space has always been limited. What is known as the “green heart” is jealously guarded. Land is never wasted.

This convinced the Dutch planners in the 1970s that it made no sense to adopt the seductive US model of urban life on Europe’s television screens – with big automobiles, endless highways and urban agglomerations with shopping centers that connect one city to the next. The Dutch alternative was to plan new urban development and infrastructure where it made the most sense.

Stakeholder approval was of course crucial. From a design point of view, however, it was important to ensure that essential new developments are integrated into the rail network. This had two implications. For one thing, the use of the car was largely limited to local trips that could not be undertaken by bicycle. The majority of the daily trips were made by public transport.

In addition, the demand for housing and commercial real estate naturally concentrated on the transport hubs – the main train stations or the switching points between rail, tram and bus. The result was high-density housing, usually with a smaller “footprint”, led by consumer demand.

And because it became desirable to live within walking or bike distance to your local train station, urban sprawl has been significantly reduced – as has CO2 emissions.

These concepts are not new in Ireland. They were part of A Platform for Change, the pioneering land use and transportation plan of the Dublin Transportation Office, a forerunner of the National Transport Authority, under whose now-retired director general, John Henry. This report fell victim to a lack of technical understanding at the political level, gradual implementation and lack of funding. What had to be done back then must still be done today.

Peter Cluskey

LONG-TERM RENT

Belgium

Belgium is famous for its bureaucracy and appalling customer service, but when it comes to housing, it offers a well-functioning, affordable, and well-supplied rental market. If you want people in Ireland to rent long term, three features are crucial.

First, you need to give people official security and a sense of long-term commitment. In Belgium, this is achieved through standard rents with a term of three or nine years. The deposit is usually three months’ rent and is transferred to a blocked bank account, the tenant and owner of which are co-signatories.

The deposit can only be accessed by agreement between all parties. Leases are automatically renewed and it’s not uncommon for you to spend 20 or 30 years in the same property. Real estate is usually unfurnished here (we even had to buy our own refrigerator and dishwasher), which enables tenants to plan their living conditions in the longer term.

Second, pricing is absolutely critical. The monthly rent must be cheaper than the corresponding mortgage payment. The discount reflects the fact that you rent a property and don’t pay for the property gradually.

In the Belgian university town of Leuven, my monthly rent for a three-bedroom house is about 30 percent cheaper than the corresponding mortgage payment. The tenants here do not live in fear of large annual rent increases. Rents are tied to inflation and salaries are adjusted every year to reflect prevailing inflation rates.

Third, rental properties – especially apartments – must be livable for families. In Belgium, this usually means a double aspect, dedicated basement space (and often loft space) and a floor space that clearly exceeds Irish standards. The construction of cheaper, smaller apartments will not encourage families to get involved in living in apartments.

Associated with this is the importance of building apartments near city and town centers, local parks, playgrounds, schools and transportation. Unfortunately, we seem to be performing excellently in out-of-town homes in Ireland, which are unfortunately in a sea of ​​inaccessibility.

Eoin Drea

Eoin Drea is a senior researcher at the Martens Center in Brussels

The 31 studio apartments built as part of the Bristol Housing Festival’s LaunchPad initiative in Bristol were built in just six months.

CONTAINER LIFE

Bristol, UK

In an emerging rental market, most people who always have the lowest incomes suffer. In Bristol, three of these groups – students, key workers and young homeless people – came together to launchPad, an initiative of the Bristol Housing Festival.

The 31 container-style studio apartments (which were built specifically for this purpose) were built in just six months on a disused municipal car park. The first residents moved in last September. The project cost in the region from £ 1.5 to £ 1.7 million.

Students and key workers, who work mainly in the health and education sectors, pay an average of £ 120 a week, while young people, most of whom migrate from sheltered homeless shelters, pay social housing rent. A typical student rental in Bristol is £ 650 a month, while market rents for a one-bedroom apartment are £ 1,000.

The project is a collaboration between Bristol Students’ Union, Homeless Aid for Young People 1625 Independent People and the housing association United Communities.

Student leases are for one year, while the other tenants have a two-year contract. According to Dave Bull, Operations Director of United Communities, leases can be extended for all groups.

“We will give the option to extend, because if we have a solid community, we want to keep it together.”

Each studio has its own bathroom and small kitchen. However, there is also a larger communal kitchen and living room, which Bull says are an integral part of the program.

“The idea is that people take part in social events and offer peer support. It’s not mandatory, but we’re trying to encourage it, especially for younger people, to gain experience and confidence. It is already happening organically and I think a big part of it was that nobody was “placed” here, everyone who lives here has applied and decided on the concept. “

Olivia Kelly

