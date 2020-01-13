advertisement

Find out what the Oscar snubs and surprises could mean for the participants.

Oscars are all about dynamics, timing, zeitgeist – and above all how 8,469 academy members want to present Hollywood to the world. This year, the nominees of the election committee have little cause for concern for ABC ABC. Five of the world’s most popular hits vie for several Oscars, including “Best Movie”: “Joker”, “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “1917” “and” Parasite. “

The $ 1 billion DC origin myth “Joker” (Warner Bros.) dominated with 11 nominations, followed by the expected leaders “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony) and “The Irishman” (Netflix) with 10 and Surprising success “1917”, also with 10th “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight), “Little Women” (Sony), “Marriage Story” (Netflix) and the first Korean Oscar nominee “Parasite” (Neon) all nodded ,

advertisement

With a total of 24 nominations (“The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “The Two Popes”, “American Factory”, “The Edge of Democracy”), Netflix defeated the closest studio competitor Sony by slim that one of the two Netflix Films will prevail in the best picture race: The studios have put up too much resistance, which led Universal’s “Green Book” to win against “Roma” last year.

connected

connected

Anthony Harvey / REX / Shutterstock

The race for the best director shows five strong competitors: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, his third nomination as director, nine-time nominee Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” (he won for “The Departed”), Oscar newcomer Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite”, “American Beauty” Oscar winner Sam Mendes “1917”, and first-time director Todd Phillips “Joker”, who replaced the surprising DGA candidate Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”).

That might indicate a weakness in “Jojo Rabbit”, but the vote for fifth place by the little director’s branch was probably very tight. Nevertheless, it is rare for a film to win the “Best Film” title without a director being nominated.

It is also rare for a film to win without a nod. Fred Raskin landed no place for “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. (He still has to be nominated.) Still “1917”, but like another unique miracle, best picture winner “Birdman”, the pre The planned one-take structure of “1917” could be the recognition of Oscar winner Lee Smith (” Dunkirk ”) by the Academy editorial team. Significantly, “1917” also received surprising VFX, hair and makeup and original screenplay nods. The drama of the First World War is not only replaced by important Golden Globes and Critics Choice victories, but also at the box office, where war films often perform above average. They also do well at the Oscars.

neon

Another thing to watch: Movies that don’t land DGA, PGA and SAG ensemble nods are also a minority winner of the best pictures. This makes “Parasite” not only a strong competitor for Best International Feature Film, Production Design and Director, but also for Picture. In the long history of the Oscars, no foreign language film has yet managed to win this elusive prize. “Parasite” is only the eleventh non-English film and the sixth that was nominated for both Picture and International in the same year. Each of the previous five films, including last year’s Roma, was recognized as the best foreign language film, not an image. And that could happen again because the Academy members no longer have to prove that they have seen all five international characteristics to vote in this category.

“Joker” lacks the decisive nod of the SAG ensemble. “1917” is too, but the December release was one of the last films to be shown, and many members of the SAG Nomination Committee did not see it in time. Even if the two leading actors George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman perform well, it was unlikely that the young English actors would outplay their more established rivals. “1917” could prove to be an exception for the SAG Ensemble.

“1917” has a weak swing for “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, which debuted in Cannes and had great success in the summer. Brad Pitt, however, is an inevitable winner for the supporting actor. (He will beat Tom Hanks, who eventually received another nomination, his sixth when Fred Rogers in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, his first since “Castaway” in 2001.) But the war movie “1917” could have some victories retract away from the popular 1969 show business fable that is more comedy than drama.

“Joker” could also be an important victory for the long overdue Joaquin Phoenix, who collects prizes after four nominations on the way to the big prize. Phoenix is ​​comparable to Daniel Day-Lewis, who won for “Lincoln” partly because he made the film as great as it was. Despite the comparative popularity of Adam Driver, the star of the “Marriage Story”, and two other strong appearances this year (“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” and “The Report”), this title is a loss for Phoenix.

Shutterstock

Another likely win goes to the musical actress Renée Zellweger for the best actress, whose comeback story in “Judy” is undeniable. Among the contemptors was Taron Egerton, the best British actor who won the Golden Globe musical. “Rocketman” was also overlooked for hair and makeup and costume design and had to settle for a nod as the best song for Elton John.

Diversity was an issue this year as “The Farewell” did not register and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) was the only actress of the color to receive a nomination from 20 possible slots. (Like “Mudbound” star Mary K. Blige, she also received a nomination for the best song for “Stand Up.” The art house stars Awkwafina and Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”) and Song Kang Ho (“Parasite” ) could not register along with more mainstream Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) and Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”). And Black Panther Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter didn’t nod for the Netflix comedy Dolemite Is My Name. Even Beyoncé was denied a “Spirit” song nomination for “The Lion King,” which only competes in the VFX category.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

As expected, Greta Gerwig hadn’t collected enough votes from the male-dominated academy directorate to receive her second nomination, but “Little Women” came up with six nominations, including “Best Film”, Saoirse Ronan (the second youngest quadruple actress) candidate under 25 , after Jennifer Lawrence), and supportive outbreak Florence Pugh. Gerwig repeated her Critics Choice win for Adapted Screenplay.

If her partner Noah Baumbach Original won for “Marriage Story”, it would be a delicious Oscar moment. Original, however, goes rather to the two-time category winner Tarantino (who definitely wants to win a director or picture). “Marriage Story” is just a win for Hollywood Queen Laura Dern as the best supporting actress. In another year, Scarlett Johansson would win for her tragic mother role in “Jojo Rabbit” because she is also nominated for “Marriage Story” for best actress. But it’s Dern’s time.

Look out for Netflix’s “The Two Popes”, which more than expected received three nominations, including British stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, and screenwriter Anthony McCarten, who won a place in the less competitive “Adapted Screenplay” category (he missed the WGA) put it in original). He could compete with Waititi and Gerwig.

Netflix also performed above average in the category of animated features and landed two places for “I Lost My Body” and “Klaus”. This was a surprise that Disney cost an expected nominee. The sequel “Frozen II” had to be satisfied with the best song contender “Into the unknown.”

In the documentary category, Netflix outperformed its rivals and won two films, the Chinese-American cultural collapse “American Factory” and the Brazilian political exposé “The Edge of Democracy”. Two strong Syrian films were included: “The Cave” (NatGeo) and “Für Sama” (PBS).

A24 participated in its offer for nominations for Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell”, but landed a surprise spot for the best camera for “The Lighthouse”. Black and white is an advantage at least in this category. The three-year-old distributor Neon not only boasted six nods for “Parasite”, but also two for the Macedonian beekeeping saga “Honeyland”, which was nominated for both the best documentary and the best international feature film.

Now that 20 percent of academy voters are international, we had some surprises on February 9th. The two films with the clearest dynamics heading towards the big night are “Parasite” and “1917”.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement