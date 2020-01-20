advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan will have to face the ultimate test of their integrity over the next 12 months if they try to find their own way in the corporate world, royal experts warn.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans earlier this month to step down as senior members of the royal family, they hoped to develop “progressive, new roles” as part-royal, part-private representatives of The Company.

“We will step down as high-ranking members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” they said.

But those hopes were dashed on Sunday when Buckingham Palace announced the final conditions for their separation.

While Harry and Meghan were allowed to keep their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they were no longer allowed to use their royal HRH titles and no longer officially represented the queen, it said. The arrangement will be reviewed in a year.

In the end, the British public didn’t like the idea of ​​hybrid roles that telegraphSaid Camilla Tominey, the royal editor.

“This idea of ​​being half of the royal family and half of the royal family – some called the” cake and eat it “scenario – simply couldn’t be realized,” she told the ITV program on Monday. ” This Morning “.

“It was unprecedented. There was a public backlash … continuing to be financed in any way by taxpayers was unpopular. I think the feeling that they could have it both ways would never really wash. “

Now the focus has been on how the couple will make money, said Tominey.

Prince Harry and Meghan have already registered a brand for their Sussex Royal brand that they could use to publish their own line of books, calendars and clothing in the future.

But at some point during the Megxit negotiations, the Queen considered withdrawing Prince Harry as Duke of Sussex, according to The Evening Standard, which meant the couple could still be asked to rename themselves.

“It remains to be seen whether they will be able to maintain this royal aspect as they make no commitments on behalf of the Queen or her military appointments,” said Tominey.

“They keep their private patronage and community service to themselves as they go about leading this new life in North America.”

She also warned the couple about being the main target of exploitation.

“I think sometimes the worry in life is that you have to be careful what you want,” she said.

“If you think you are leaving for the sunset and going to North America and are not bothered by the press or are being exploited by people who are watching this 10 percent cut, you are wrong. , “

Talent agent Jonathan Shalit said he believed the couple had the potential to earn more than $ 1 billion if they picked the right people and companies to work with.

“They are the most valuable brand in the world, even if they are not currently executives,” he told ITV.

“You will always be a member of the royal family, he is still Prince Harry, he will still be returning to the UK and attending events with his family so people regularly see pictures of the world of Prince Harry with the Queen.

“They can watch TV, they can act, they can present, they can advertise, they can create brands, they can become managers of companies – all of this is now up to them, which makes them incredibly valuable. “

Despite the drama, their brand power would be a huge loss to the royal family, former BBC correspondent Peter Hunt said.

“The House of Windsor has lost its two superstars. There is none left, “he tweeted.

“It is not good for an old institution (based on the hereditary principle) that two of its prominent members were determined to break out.”

Meanwhile, Meghan’s half-sister wrote a devastating first-person play for The Sun on Monday, saying she doubted the royal family would approve her sister’s merchandising plans.

“The royal family has always been against merchandising and corporate efforts outside of them,” wrote Samantha Markle.

“If Meghan and Harry want to honor the Queen, they will consult her before doing business.”

