Riverdale Season 4, Episode 13 will not only be an episode on the topic of Now, but an episode that is geared towards months and years in the future. Archie and some other characters will be looking after high school what’s next, and to be honest, they have to do it. They are now realizing that they are nearing the end of their time there and they want a separate life and a successful future.

Life beyond Riverdale has always been one of the most challenging tasks on this show – it can sometimes be difficult to imagine that the show will have many years to come. How long can you leave everyone in high school and does the show work the same way after leaving school? These are things you need to think about, even if we’re not 100% there yet. However, what we can do is the following summary of the fourth Riverdale episode 13:

A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE – Archie (KJ Apa) is concerned about what’s to come after high school and seek advice from an unlikely source – Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). In the meantime, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, allegations against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leave his future at Stonewall Prep in the balance. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also play the leading role. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode of Chrissy Maroon & Evan Kyle (# 413).

This is an episode that could have a lot of emotional acuity, and it can be very good if you think about what the schedule will look like afterwards. From what we see in this hour, there is a week-long pause that we take as a sign that you are still thinking about where the story will take for a while.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

