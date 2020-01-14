advertisement

County council plans to replace the historic but troubled Swarkestone causeway are stalled.

In November, the Derbyshire County Council announced that the authority hoped to build a new river crossing to bypass the ancient monument which is currently one of the busiest roads in the area.

He said he should be creative in how he could finance the replacement – which dates back to the 13th century and is commonly known as the Swarkestone Bridge.

The authority also said the replacement would cost several million pounds.

Several months later, he said that the project’s funding efforts “have so far been unsuccessful.”

This comes after the road has once again become the center of a “perfect storm” of traffic, creating significant congestion in the region.

Over the weekend, a car accident damaged the structure itself. It may take some time to repair. The road was temporarily closed, causing increased traffic. Temporary traffic lights are now in place.

Cadent’s gas works are also in place near the river crossing and will see another set of temporary lights near the roadway until the end of February.

This comes just months after another car accident in October that damaged a 15-meter stretch of the old monument.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said, “We are still looking for sources of funding for the replacement of the Swarkestone pavement, but so far we have not been successful.

“The cost of a new bridge would be several million pounds and until a detailed evaluation of the options has taken place, it is not possible to say exactly how much it could be.

“The cost of any alternative would be influenced by the route required to connect to it because the Trent River flood plain will pose significant challenges.”

Councilor Barry Lewis, chief executive, said in November that: “An important part of my vision for the region is to watch Swarkestone Causeway and find the funding to build a new crossing on the river.

“We will have to be very creative in how we find funding for a new crossing, which would cost several million pounds. We are working hard to explore all sources of funding with all of our partners.

“But if we manage to secure the money to replace the causeway, the existing structure could then be used as a multi-user recreational road, which could prove to be a tourist attraction and generate income in the region.”

The road is also known by overweight trucks that cross it regularly, despite the weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes.

Every day, more than 15,000 vehicles cross the classified roadway I.

In 2010, the county council published a feasibility study on the possibility of a bypass for Swarkestone, in order to free the city from years of bottleneck congestion, largely caused by heavy goods vehicles abusing the historic roadway. one kilometer long.

Officers said that by introducing a faster bypass route with speed limits of 60 or 70 mph, motorists could be encouraged not to use the old 40 mph route.

Figures released in 2018 by the county council showed that there was a 19% drop in overweight vehicles taking the historic route, in part due to email panels and weight sensors.

However, in February of last year, it was revealed that the county council would only prosecute overweight vehicles on the historic highway if they were more than four times the limit, 30 tonnes or more.

