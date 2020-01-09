advertisement

Or how Ricky Gervais is a strong argument for hostless awards shows.

With a big sigh of relief, we can officially take the Golden Globes 2020 back in time and focus on the many (many) remaining awards the year (and the month) has to offer. That doesn’t mean that no lessons can be learned from the 77th Golden Globes, especially for this year’s Emmy Awards.

It may seem premature, but ABC would disagree with you. Mouse’s broadcaster announced during President Karey Burke’s introductory speech on the broadcaster’s TCA Winter Press Tour that the Emmys would broadcast live from coast to coast from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET / 5 PM-8 PM PT on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The ceremony will once again take place at the Microsoft Theater in LA Live in beautiful downtown Los Angeles. A possible moderator and producer of the show will be announced at a later date.

advertisement

While such considerations are ongoing, for those planning the show, it’s the perfect time to consider the following ideas before finalizing any Emmy plans.

connected

connected

On hosts

While critics disagree about the success of hostless awards shows, one thing is clear after Ricky Gervais’ recent attempt to celebrate the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s biggest night: if you absolutely need to have a moderator for your awards show, make sure he really wants it to be there.

Sure, a big part of Gervais’ Schtick is how little he cares about Hollywood’s glamor and glamor – how little fake awards are, how he’s a rebel and an outsider who isn’t afraid to say so – but after the host smell on Sunday, you have to ask yourself whether the comedian is afraid to invent a quality joke. The star of Netflix’s “After Life”, who had taken care of shilling for his series during his opening monologue, delivered such a performance that I half expected Candice Bergen to storm the stage and start over dents and yelling remote rates. (Let’s go. A joke based on telecommunications advertising from the early 1990s. Was it funny? No. Did I host the Golden Globes? No. Is there a difference? Absolutely.)

The point is that in order for an audience to feel engaged, they have to feel that everything that they spend time consuming has value, even if that value is entertainment. He puts Gervais back in the driver’s seat so he can slumber through another show that Hollywood and his players are complaining about. Participants feel uncomfortable (whatever it is), but more importantly, it alienates viewers who wonder why they are prepared for something unpleasant shame that doesn’t seem to matter anyway.

(Forget Gervais’ bald hypocrisy pretending not to be part of the Hollywood elite while regularly bragging about how rich he is on Twitter, looking for outrageous jokes, and tackling Netflix’s pounding afterparty straight away so he could rub his elbows with his employers and the stars of “The Irishman”.)

Choose a good host or none at all. In any case, choose carefully.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

To talk

There has to be a better way to deliver speeches in the modern era of awards than is currently the case. While the Oscars keep getting into trouble trying to undercut the bottom line to spend more time on the big prizes (or on completely unnecessary entertainment packages), they are not wrong in recognizing that they are a list reading from people who are grateful for that doesn’t make for sparkling television.

With less at stake at the globes, there seemed to be more room for speeches that abandoned the traditional model and instead decided to say something important. From Tom Hanks to Michelle Williams, Patricia Arquette to Joaquin Phoenix, passionate people who talk about things they care about are naturally forced to watch.

Try the following: Each candidate delivers a thank you speech. Each winner is given 45 seconds on stage to receive their award and deliver their speech, although only the most meaningful speeches are made in full. The rest are available for screening on the official website of the organization and will be distributed to interested press offices. In reality, this is likely to allow more intense coverage of smaller awards and the ability to mess things up in the ceremony itself.

Obviously, the Oscars will not implement this strategy next month, which makes the Emmys the perfect place to test a new and improved acceptance language model.

About the winners

The Golden Globes awarded “Succession” two awards, the Television Academy. Are you going to let them show you this way? Wouldn’t it be great if you could take this ball and run it to make the HBO family the dominant series of their time and recognize the brilliance that the show offers at all levels?

Really makes you think.

For more information on the awards, see “Millions of Screens” this week with television awards editor Libby Hill, deputy television editor Ben Travers, and creative producer Leo Garcia, which after parties were and which were and most importantly, the results of the Golden Globes high stakes sandwich bet.

This episode of “Millions of Screens” was produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement