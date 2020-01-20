advertisement

January 20, 2020 11:37 PM EST

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Democratic presidential candidates flocked to the palm state in hopes of receiving the backing of black voters, who play a vital role in nominating parties to the “First of the South” primary.

“We are looking for someone who understands that race, gender and class overlap in all the issues we face in this country,” said Leslie Mac.

According to surveys, former Vice President Joe Biden is currently the leader among the state’s black voters, followed by Bernie Sanders.

However, some voters in Colombia state that they are looking for a candidate whose views best suit theirs.

“You have a couple of candidates like Mr.Steyer, who talks about the climate and the environment, which is great, but what if African Americans are killed by the police,” said Steven Larkin.

“Medicare for everyone, to ensure that we have health care that people can afford, childcare is a big concern for people and education. Including student loan debt, ”said Mac.

“I have a twin brother, so I know that going to college will make it a bit more difficult for us financially,” said Jasmine Alexander-Coleman, who was first elected. “I know that there is a way that we can go into debt. So someone who helps with the debt. “

