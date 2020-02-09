advertisement

At this year’s Oscar award competition …

Tonight is the night.

No, not the general election. The 92nd annual Academy Awards.

The no-host ceremony, held early Monday morning at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will feature the best films from 2019.

At least that’s the plan. When all winners are announced, you are guaranteed to have one or three arguments. Not to mention the snubs that didn’t make it to dance.

Supposedly a big industry get-together, extravagance still has a big impact and creates and breaks careers on a long enough evening.

So who’s going to win?

On paper, it looks like an open case for all important awards, based on the previous experiences of Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger from 1917.

We thought about it and here is who and what we think should and become Win on Sunday evening / Monday morning. Only the big boys. There are many of these things …

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari / Le Mans ’66

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

Nine films – check out our comprehensive ranking here – but only one winner.

For a while we thought that Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman could sweep the board, mainly because it acts as a sobering farewell to a genre by perhaps the greatest filmmaker working in it. And yet in the past few months everything has become so cold that Robert De Niro did not even end with a nod from the best actor.

jokerIn the meantime, it’s probably too divisive to unite the room, but it has made an amazing amount of money and attracted a feverishly loyal following, so there’s an iconic sensation at stake.

Instead, everyone chose it long in advance 1917 wins.

The Academy loves a good war film, but it loves innovation even more. Even if you look at the 1917 approach – everything looks like it was shot in a shot, though it isn’t necessarily the case – it is almost guaranteed that this approach will be exaggerated.

Spare yourself a thought for parasiteeven though. Bong Joon-ho’s brilliant film has conquered the hearts and minds of the world, and while it may be content with the best international feature film, an overall win would be an important breakthrough statement.

And if you feel like placing an outside bet; Quentin Tarantino is great Once upon a time … in Hollywood Maybe it’s enough ‘Isn’t the power of films great, everyone?’ weigh in with the sentimental members of the election committee. Nevertheless, there was a lot of talk Jojo Rabbit emerge as shock winner.

Should win: parasite

Will win: 1917

Best director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – parasite

Quentin Tarantinoperhaps surprisingly, has never won an Oscar for best director. Hollywood is his third nomination and certainly his best, most complete, and most passionate job since Jackie Brown. A win would be a good story, especially for a man who keeps saying that he will retire after his next picture.

Bong Joon-hoMeanwhile, Parasite has built an already masterful career and there is a lot of love for the guy, but that can’t be translated into gold. It would be a damn good story here too, so let’s hope.

Martin Scorsese The Irishman did a good job, but the Academy was always late to honor him Todd Phillips This is evidence of impressive skills in realizing jokers Sam MendesGolden Globe and BAFTA gongs for 1917. Expect to have a second Oscar after Sunday.

Should win: A toss between Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon-ho

Will win: Sam Mendes

Best actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

No competition here. Joaquin Phoenix will hold another headline.

Should win: Phoenix, but DiCaprio is just as outstanding in Hollywood.

Will win: Joaquin Phoenix

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History

Saoirse Ronan – Little women

Charlize Theron – bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Hollywood lives for a biopic and Renée Zellweger was a focal point for her portrayal of Judy Garland throughout the award campaign, although no one you know actually saw the film. Like the male counterpart, this thing has been locked up for months.

Should win: Saoirse Ronan probably, but she’s the new Meryl Streep for this day to come.

Will win: Renée Zellweger

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

What a heavyweight class that is.

Tom Hanks has the Meryl Streep role of Hollywood royalty. Anthony Hopkins is considered by some to be a living legend. The same applies to Al Pacino and Joe PesciSince the latter come out of retirement to shine in a different way, we’re used to seeing them in a violent scoring film.

If anything, Pesci’s appearance may not have been eye-catching enough to land another statue. In any case, it doesn’t matter because Brad Pitt wins after everyone suddenly appears and realizes that one of the greatest actors of his generation has been hiding in the eyes forever.

One little problem – his role as Cliff Booth is less supportive than co-lead, but that’s how Oscar policy works, people. And hey, dude deserves it. JOE also called it the second time we saw the film. Hopefully there is room for us in his acceptance speech, right?

Should win: Brad Pitt

Will win: Brad Pitt

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – marriage history

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – bomb

A proud day in the Scarlett Johansson Household with all double nomination matters. However, it does not win. Neither Kathy Bates. Margot Robbie – who should have gotten up for Hollywood – or Florence Pugh, who is basically the new world star of cinema and thus the nomination is sufficient for the time being.

Instead, as with all trading categories, this is an open case for Laura Dern and her persistent lawyer from Marriage Story. Given that Dern is certainly one of the most impressive and convincing actresses ever, this actress feels long overdue.

Should win: Laura Dern

Will win: Laura Dern

Best original screenplay

Knife off – Rian Johnson

Marriage story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasites – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

A difficult question.

There is a lot of love for Knife out, especially from a narrative perspective. 1917 feels superfluous considering how little dialogue there is. Marriage historyIn the meantime, it’s all about people talking to each other in rooms and how tense it can be. Hollywood is a hangout triumph from Tarantino though parasite should hopefully be rewarded for a complex and clever labyrinth of a script that works in every round in comedy, drama, horror, social commentary and sharp twists.

Should win: parasite

Will win: parasite

Best adapted script

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips

Little women – Greta Gerwig

The two popes – Anthony McCarten

Another tricky one. Greta GerwigThe exclusion from the group of the best directors was a huge nudge for many, so a victory here would make a great contribution to restoring balance. Apart from that, Gerwig managed to record a classic story and find her own strong twist. Not an easy task.

Elsewhere, joker feels like the basic parameters of this one stretch and it really feels that way The Irishman had its day in the sun. Depending on who you believe, the book on which it is based is a HOUSE OF LIES. Jojo Rabbit could be the surprise darling again.

Should win: Little woman

Will win: Jojo Rabbit

And that makes it for the top line fights. Expect the big one Roger Deakins his second Oscar for best camera for three years 1917, finally won one for Blade Runner 2049, Entertaining fact: Deakins has been nominated 15 times.

Apart from that, look joker to get the best original grade for Hildur Guðnadóttirs brooding musical accompaniment and generally tidying up in 1917.

A magical night, guaranteed.

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

