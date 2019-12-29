advertisement

Liverpool were almost undefeated in the English Premier League this season, as the team had scored only one of 18 league games.

They still have two games ahead of their nearest rival Leicester City, for whom they have 10 more points than in the Premier League scrapbook.

Leicester City’s win over West Ham United has managed to reduce the deficit from 13 points to 10 points above the league table.

The Foxes were relieved by almost all of their first teammates before the game against the Hamers, but they were able to beat 2-1 on goals from Kelechi Iheyacho and Demara Gray.

Pablo Journals scored the only goal for the home side and London’s West Ham United, who fired manager Manuel Pellegrini shortly after Leicester City.

Liverpool are playing two great games at West Ham United against the West Ham United and the Wolves with whom they play at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp is expected to make some changes to the game, especially in midfield and attacking.

Mil James Miller could replace midfielder Jordan Skender Henderson in midfield, and Mohamed Salah could rest for Dovok Origig, replacing the Egyptian in the starting XI.

Liverpool XI – Wolves (4-3-3). Alison Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Georgio Vizhnald, James James Miller, Nabi Kita; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Divok Origin.

