Exhaustion. Stress. Anger. Debt due to divorce. These are some ingredients that nobody likes to cook with. While you are struggling to find time to relax, it is good to know that cooking for your family will make everything worse. Here are some recipes that our editors think you should definitely avoid trying this week.

Pan-fried salmon in caper sauce with brown butter

You are going to want to visit your local seafood store and buy nothing. Back out of the counter. Go home. Sure, the photos look attractive, but there’s something in our spice rub that when seized turns into a military grade adhesive. Stainless steel, non-stick, cast iron – whatever type of pan you use, you won’t get that fish fillet out of it. Oh, and the caper sauce with brown butter would require de-icing with that last cup of Chardonnay that you kept in the fridge and thought about all day. Don’t be stupid, order a pizza.

Seven-pot garlic spaghetti with anchovy and lime breadcrumbs

This “simple” dish requires you to use more large cooking utensils than you actually own. Why our editors recommend using a pan to cook the spaghetti, another for the sauce, another to hold extra water for the pasta, another to mix the spaghetti and the sauce, another to serve the pasta, another to cook the mixture of anchovies and lime, and yet another to toast the breadcrumbs? No idea. Although it may be because the vast majority of our readers are, like, rich in Illuminati and have live help. But then there is you, of course. LOL.

Person’s grandmother’s chicken broth soup

I’m not going to lie – no one here had a grandmother who cooked this. But I guess adding the word “grandmother” to any recipe makes it feel more authentic or healing or something? It is as if “grandmother” had become a disgusting flavor. Either way, he needs salt.

Spatchcocked Micro-Pheasant With Monet Cream

You only know eighteen percent of the words in this recipe.

Broccoli and Gruyère Quiche

Although the quiche is tasty, the author of this recipe continues to make subtle touches to the grocery habits of lazy cooks like you. For example: “Using store-bought kibble is good, but I really prefer to build my own quiche dough from scratch, using double zero semolina flour bought from my specialist grocer” and “Good that I use wild broccoli that my husband, Wilhelm, foraged at dawn, you can also use the green fibrous waste that your supermarket calls broccoli. “You will feel so bothered by your (totally acceptable) products that you will not can not enjoy the dish.

New Taco Bell Turkey Loaded Crunchwrap with Flamin Hot Sauce

This is a full page ad, not a recipe. But, hey, maybe not such a terrible option for dinner tonight?

