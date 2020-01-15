advertisement

At the moment we know that Bodyguard Season 2 has been discussed for a long time. However, it still feels like we’re on hold … and we’re not sure if this will change in the near future.

Eventually, star Richard Madden became known as one of the main characters in Citadel, a new Amazon thriller by Joe and Anthony Russo, known for some work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The remarkable thing about this series is that it will be as global as you rarely see it. Other versions are already planned in other countries around the world.

According to the deadline, Madden will be accompanied by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who has been back in series for the first time since Quantico) and we are very excited to see how this will develop.

advertisement

One of the most important questions we still have to ask ourselves is: What does all this mean for the future of Bodyguard? We don’t think this excludes anything, but it just means that planning becomes all the more difficult. The top priority is trying to make sure the story is right, because the last thing you want to do is fall back on the legacy of the original series by publishing another one that just doesn’t comply with the norm. You want to find a way to keep things as strong as possible.

Ultimately, we wouldn’t be shocked at this point if it were 2021 or 2022 before we saw Bodyguard in the air again. We need to learn more about production and more before we can even project a release date. It will definitely not be that soon – but if viewers remember the first season, if it runs before the premiere (if so), it will likely be one of the biggest hits on all of British television. Time will tell, but we remain confident.

Similar news – Be sure to get more Bodyguard news right now

Would you like to see a Bodyguard season 2 on Netflix?

Share this in the comments now and stay tuned for more news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

advertisement