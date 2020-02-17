advertisement

Illustration by João Fazenda

On January 23, 2017, the fourth day of Donald Trump’s presidency, he met with congressional leaders in the state dining room of the White House. “You know, I won the popular vote,” he began, then repeated the slander that Hillary Clinton had received three to five million illegal votes due to fraud. “That’s not true,” replied Nancy Pelosi, according to “A Very Stable Genius,” the recent report on the Trump presidency by Washington Post journalists Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. “If we are going to work together,” said Pelosi, “we have to stipulate a certain set of facts.” Steve Bannon, then Trump’s chief strategist, who was in the room, whispered to his colleagues, “She’s going to get us. Total assassin.”

Pelosi has become one of Trump’s most steadfast opponents, in part because she realized early on that invitations to his White House are often nothing but call sheets for unscripted television; his eagerness to touch Trump’s face has made him a recurring meme of Democratic resistance. She gave her liveliest performance to date on February 4, during the President’s third state of the Union address. As Trump spoke, Pelosi, dressed in a white suffragette, sat behind him in the high-back chair reserved for the Speaker, and visibly shuffled and shuffled a printed copy of the president’s speech. After she finished, she tore the text in half. Twitter exploded, as the President clearly intended; she said she dropped decorum because Trump’s speech “was a manifesto of false truths”.

Hashtag wars are the president’s land, however; the conflict between Pelosi and Trump is most important for what he says about the questionable health of the Constitution’s checks and balances. After the midterm elections of 2018, when the Democrats regained control of the House but not the Senate, Pelosi, who will be 80 years old in March, was elected Speaker of the House, overcoming opposition from progressive representatives and Younger by promising to step down by 2022. Last year, when the Mueller inquiry was over, Pelosi resisted calls by many Democrats to launch a recall investigation. She argued that the idea lacked public support, even though the Mueller report was overwhelming, particularly in its litany of examples of likely obstruction of justice. Pelosi’s judgment appeared to be based on political realism: even if the president was indicted, the chances remained slim that the Republican-controlled Senate – intimidated by Trump’s base and by allied demagogues on the air – condemn and dismiss him from office by two-thirds of the necessary votes. Why dismiss Trump if he could describe an acquittal as justification, using it to denounce his enemies and rally his supporters?

Last September, after the Ukrainian affair broke out, Pelosi concluded – at the request of the progressives and centrists in his House caucus – that this time the evidence was different. Trump’s abuse of US military aid and economic power to coerce Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, she said, had crossed a line from “bad behavior” to the presentation of “a challenge to our Constitution ”. The House hearings that followed, despite a hasty schedule and the White House Obstruction, created a compelling case for Trump’s disregard for the President’s duty to put the national interest before his. Despite all its political risks, Pelosi told The Times earlier this month, the dismissal investigation was successful, as it “removed a veil of behavior that was totally unacceptable to our founders. . . . The public will see this with a clearer eye, an unblurred eye. She hinted that such clarity would shape voters’ judgment in November, but she also seemed to recognize the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election: “Whatever happens, he has been removed from office forever.” “

When the Senate exonerated Trump this week following his brief recall trial without witnesses, the most striking reminder of the constitutional issues at stake was provided by Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, when ‘He joined a united democratic caucus to vote for Trump’s conviction on the article accusing him of abuse of power. In eloquent remarks, he described the president’s conduct as “a blatant attack on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values”. He continued: “The corruption of an election to stay in power is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of his oath of office that I can imagine. “

The question of whether Trump will nonetheless become the first President in the history of the United States to be indicted and then re-elected remains a question of mortal fear among many Democrats. For a president presiding over a growing economy and low unemployment, Trump’s disapproval ratings remain high, but incumbents with not much better numbers have won a second term. His supporters always camp overnight to be admitted to his rallies. Considering the general animosity towards the president in the big blue states like California and New York, it seems doubtful that he could win the popular vote in November, but recent polls show that he has a plausible path towards a electoral college victory, similar to the one he built in 2016. Democratic voters seem motivated to defeat Trump above all other goals, but must first participate in a presidential nomination contest in which he there is no decisive favorite and a lot of division potential.

In “A Very Stable Genius”, Rucker and Leonnig provide a striking account of how Trump ended up functioning with far fewer constraints and a much greater conviction of the strength of his own instincts. The President’s ignorance can be staggering. (During a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial, he made it clear to his chief of staff at the time, John Kelly, that he did not know what had happened at Pearl Harbor.) But the scariest scenes in the book document Trump’s indifference to the rule of law, compounded in some cases by his use of right-wing television figures for his ideas. In 2018, he was deeply frustrated by the homeland security secretary at the time, Kirstjen Nielsen, because she ignored border security proposals made by Fox Business host Lou Dobbs; she concluded that the proposals were unworkable or illegal. When Trump insisted that Nielsen act the way he wanted, she said, “Federal law enforcement doesn’t work like that. . . . These people were sworn to uphold the law. Are you sure you want to tell them to do the opposite? According to Rucker and Leonnig, Trump replied, “Then we will forgive them.” journalism can lead to one conclusion: we have been warned. ♦

