The car stopped working last week. It shivered briefly and violently and then stopped in a parking lot just before Christmas. We dragged it back to the dealer and then rented a car for a few days until it got too expensive. The warranty took another year, so we didn’t – at least until we received the email – pointed out that the error belongs to a strategically incorrectly defined category that is not covered by the warranty.

The next day my phone stopped working. I was in the process of writing an email when the screen went black. Siri could still hear me, but I couldn’t see her. “Siri, restart my phone,” I would say, and she replied gently, “I can’t restart your iPhone. You can do it yourself.” Then the kettle went. And the middle child came home from school and slumped on the couch, defeated by a virus that kept him shivering and sweating for days, and I realized I was going to miss the elders’ performance in a chamber choir in a beautiful medieval cathedral because I hadn’t checked the date, where I had plans to go to work.

I’m not a screamer. Generally, I prefer to emote through the medium of swearing. It runs in my family that doesn’t cry. But if anything ever causes a lot of self-pity, it feels like I’m being defeated by a lifelong administrator, a failing boiler, and an unhelpful auto dealer. And through my own shortcomings. And guilty that my son was sick, but I still had to work. And the text “I miss you!” That my daughter sent just before she went on stage. I keep thinking that I grow out of all of this and that I am a better self out of the slightly Shambol doll I inhabit, a person who watches over her inbox and never misses a school achievement and still manages to meet her working deadlines.

I felt sorry for myself most of the week until the day I went to Our Lady in Harold’s Cross. The world is divided into those who have spent time in a hospice and those who have not. Before I went there, I would have said that it is the second group that is lucky. They have never had to watch someone they love to escape from life. But now, after spending a day in a hospice, I’m not so sure who’s luckier.

The hospice in Harold’s Cross is an extraordinarily uplifting place despite all the odds. I have met people who may be in the last days or weeks of their lives and who are graceful: gratitude for everything they had, sadness, sense of humor, courage and not a little fear. But they still face it. A man with beautiful blue eyes said he hadn’t looked back, except that maybe he should have traveled a little more. He had said goodbye. Life had been good for him, and now he was ready to go.

Another man, much younger, was not there yet. He has his fourth cancer. He has a little boy who was waiting for Santa to come and he wanted to be there to watch him play with the presents on the list that were growing bigger. When I asked him what he wanted more people to know, he said that their health was their greatest gift. What good is money without health? He asked. He spread his arms when he said that. “If you are healthy, you can do anything.”

His face came alive as he talked about all the things he could do before, the plans he had, and the person he used to be before he got sick. Now it’s love that keeps him going. He holds on every moment. He even wants to be a small part of his family’s life. “For me,” he said, “this little part is very important.”

One of the volunteers there is a man who hasn’t stressed a single day since quitting his job in the bank and starting driving people to and from appointments here. As he spoke I began to understand the magic of the place; why despite the sadness and grief it is the deep, slow, silent gratitude that stays with you.

Every day people stand here on the abyss and their courage is a reminder of the things that are important, the things that are left of you when you are gone. Not cars or working kettles or money in the bank or the call to answer emails on time, but the people whose lives have touched you and the people who have touched yours. It is a place where love is embedded in the mortar. A place where human connection is very important. When I left and went back to the traffic and deadlines, I tried to hold on to it and the memory of the man for whom every moment is now a gift.

