advertisement

Becky G is used to cause a stir in social networks. With more than 23 million followers, the singer is one of the most important influencers of the decade.

However, Becky knows how to surprise and stunning her fans. And this time she said goodbye to 2019 and got 2020 by showing everything in the snow!

The Singer Publication collapsed the networks. It shows perfectly what she wanted to show alongside Sebastián Lletget. Who would say, treat yourself like this!

advertisement

But being in love couldn’t change her. This is like Becky G was seen next to Sebastian in the snow. Although they denied being together and it is known that they had no intention of dating, Cupid’s crush went through them before they closed last year.

A friend who has that in common the actress and the soccer player was responsible for this couple. When it turned out, she knew they were made for each other. And they have been together for almost four years now.

It is known that Sebastian has already been perfectly integrated Becky G’s Family. And they were very happy and loved sharing Christmas time. But the photo from the start up to 2020 cost all the applause.

In this way, the Californian and the soccer player wanted to end the year with a great kiss against the sunlight, a very romantic postcard that already had over 940,000 likes.

advertisement