Three students from the University of Derby currently isolated due to the possibility that they could have caught a coronavirus at home in China would be “good” and “in good health”.

University registrar June Hughes confirmed that she was staying in student accommodation and that her food was delivered to her door.

She said: “Food enters the rooms but nothing comes out as part of their 14-day self-isolation. Our student welfare team is in constant touch with them. They have numbers to call they don’t feel well.

The three students returned from the Wuhan region of China, where the disease is believed to originate from a wildlife market, before a travel ban was imposed on Chinese nationals leaving the country.

It’s a normal day in the atrium of the Kedleston Road campus

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Mrs. Hughes said: “We were able to identify the students who had returned from China and follow the guidelines of Public Health England to allow them to take measures of self-isolation.

“But 15 others, who were due to return, were unable to leave China due to the travel ban.

“In both cases, we ensure that the quarantined trio and the 15 in China can continue their studies online and do not fail to study for their diplomas.”

The university has a total of 250 Chinese students, which, according to Hughes, is a “fairly small number” compared to some British universities.

She added, “Few people returned to China over Christmas. We kept our other students and staff informed of what was going on and we also monitor the national health boards every hour.”

Meanwhile, students on the Kedleston Road campus seemed to be little concerned about the possible threat of a coronavirus.

A learning event was taking place in the main atrium and the students were having lunch when Derbyshire Live spoke to some of them.

Buses bring hundreds of students to campus every day

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

One student, who did not wish to be named, said that he had previously considered getting a mask, but now realized that it was not necessary.

Two other unidentified male students were completely unaware of the fate of the three Chinese students and had not read their university e-mails. They said they were not worried about any threat of the disease.

A student said she returned to Derby yesterday (Sunday) and was surprised to hear what had happened to the three students.

She said, “I am not worried. I have discussed the disease in general with my friends and we realize it is a huge thing globally, but I think the university treats it according to what has been taught at the national level. “

Nearly 400 people died in the epidemic and 17,000 cases have been confirmed, mainly in China. There have been two confirmed cases in York and these two patients are currently being treated in Newcastle.

The general advice is that people should not go to surgeries if they have symptoms and have recently visited China or have been in contact with someone who has recently visited China.

Instead, they should call their GP or 111 and stay inside and avoid contact with people.

The coronavirus comes from the same family of viruses as SARS, and it could come from snakes or bats.

