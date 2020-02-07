advertisement

What happens the morning after # GE2020?

Permutations almost always emerge when the Irish national team reaches the final stages of qualifying for an international tournament, and we rely on a team that won 0-0 against Georgia to do much better than we qualify for the play-offs ,

There is something else this week to consider, but no less important: the future of Irish democracy.

On Saturday, the Irish public will go to the polls and decide which candidates will make up the 33rd Dáil.

While the results will largely be known until Sunday evening, it is less clear what these results mean. It is a dead certainty that no party will have enough seats to run the government alone. That means one of the few things will happen.

The result is a coalition in which some parties put their differences aside and rule together. Then there is a minority government through a trust and supply agreement. This differs from a coalition in that the secondary partner of the agreement does not define a policy, but only signs it. This is the flammable relationship that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have had for four years.

The third option is that no one can agree, no government is formed, and we all return to the elections.

Since they ran the latest poll, we start with Sinn Fein,

Sinn Féin has only 42 candidates in the race, barely half of what it would take to run a government alone. So this is a non-starter.

As for the coalitions, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil competed, who puts more emphasis on not going into government with Sinn Féin. So one of them would have to break a pretty big promise for this to happen.

Left-wing voters hope Sinn Féin could possibly lead a left-wing coalition. Such a coalition could exceed 80 seats, but there would still be an unprecedented consensus between Sinn Féin, the Greens, Labor, the Socialists, Solidarność-PBP and some, and probably some, independents.

Union leader Brendan Howlin has ruled out working with Sinn Féin, so Sinn Féin, Soc Dems and PBP would have to exceed expectations to have enough seats. And then they would all have to agree on one platform. So the left coalition may be weak for now.

Solidarity-PBP has made it clear that they will not merge with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil. So if Sinn Féin is not in the government, it means they are not.

Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil, who has enough candidates to run the country alone, hopes for more seats than Fine Gael in the last election. That is, enough to let them lead a coalition instead of relying on a trust and supply agreement.

The leader of the Greens, Eamon Ryan, presented himself as a statesman during this campaign and prepared to work with everyone. Anyone at all! Please work with us!

Micheál Martin, in turn, openly admired Ryan and criticized Sinn Féin for his climate policy. So it seems like a happy marriage could be made there. The most optimistic forecasts assume that the Greens will have between 12 and 15 seats, which would mean a significant increase, and place them in the premier class.

Howlin has not ruled out working with Fianna Fáil, arguing in debates that he has entered politics to bring about change and not be marginalized, justifying Labor’s ruinous coalition with Fine Gael. It appears the Wexford man is ready to hurt himself again.

If all three parties achieve their goals, they may have enough seats to join the government together – or thanks to some independent parties who want a little more power, thank you. They shouldn’t be too hard to find.

Soc Dems boss Róisín Shortall is also open to the idea of ​​being courted. He said, “We won’t talk to anyone after the elections. It is not up to politics to exclude anyone.” Your party hopes to fill up to seven seats (they currently have two).

With this result, Fianna Fáil takes up most of the seats and then hopes that these smaller parties, who are looking for a good time, will get enough seats to throw them across the line and back into government.

So where is the outgoing government: Fine Gael? Sinn Féin himself left the door open to work with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil, but Varadkar’s goal is to register every one of his front users who cancels the idea of ​​such a coalition. So that’s out.

If they pulled a surprise out of their pockets, surpassed all polls and took most places, they would be the ones looking for help from the Greens, Socialists, Workers and Independents. Micheál Martin has categorically ruled out continuing the current trust and supply agreement.

So far Fine Gael has led the country, although thanks to this agreement there were only 49 TDs. Varadkar said he would agree to reverse this agreement, with FG supporting FF, but only as a last resort. Still, it’s pretty revealing that the leader of Fine Gael looks at the chair and sees his group as the legs.

Martin said that he would not go into government with Fine Gael, but that would leave him scope to be supported by them in trust and care. Martin said his party isn’t interested in it, but there’s a lot of space between uninterested and definitely not.

