A Leicester couple who participated in Channel 4 Couples Come Dine With Me revealed what it’s like to be on the show.

Lee and MaeMae Bunting from Ravenstone, near Coalville won their edition of the show on their way home with the prize of £ 1,000.

However, it was not just about cooking, serving and taking money, it was a long process to participate in the show.

Lee, 43, said: “MaeMae saw the ad on Facebook and filled out an online form.

“Channel 4 came back to us after seeing our app.”

Traveling through Italy, Lee and MaeMae, 38, received an email from Channel 4 requesting a telephone interview, which they did.

Lee added, “We were just talking to them.

“When we got to our room, we did another Skype interview with them.”

Lee and MaeMae Bunting during filming

The couple continued to exchange emails with the broadcaster, before having another Skype interview, followed by a home visit by the director.

Lee said, “The manager came over and checked the house and told us what would happen the day.”

After Channel 4 confirmed that Lee and MaeMae will appear on the show, they prepared for a long day of filming.

Lee said everything was done with care and on schedule, with the first film crew arriving at 9 a.m. and the second crew leaving around 1 a.m. the next morning.

He said: “They had two teams there during the day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon until evening.

“We had to cook all day, so the evening was all about accommodation.”

Lee also explained that when filming the show, rather than dividing up the tasks between the two, or cooking several things at once, everything had to be done together.

Lee explained, “When we cooked, we had to cook everything separately.

“So we had to prepare the main course and start filming.

“We had to do everything together, and there were lots of pictures of us cutting vegetables, placing food and serving it.”

Although it was a long day for the couple, Lee said the crews hadn’t really taken over.

He added, “They’ve done it many times before, and they knew they were polite and they didn’t go where they shouldn’t.

“They always asked for permission if they needed to go to another room.”

As for his co-stars, he was happy to know who he and MaeMae had teamed up with and stayed in touch with.

He added: “MaeMae just hoped they weren’t horrible!”

On the show, there was a bit of a clash between the other two couples, but Lee said it wasn’t as dramatic as it seemed.

He said, “The others didn’t always see eye to eye, but the camera hammered him a bit.

“I was not impatient to watch it, but I liked it, it was fun to watch the drama unfold.

“Especially since we have been portrayed as the good guys!”

Despite his pleasure, Lee said it was difficult because he has three young children whom he could only see during filming breaks.

He added: “I had never seen Couples Come Dine with Me before, so I didn’t really know what to expect.

“I probably wouldn’t do it again, but we both enjoyed the experience.”

.

