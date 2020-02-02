advertisement

Many organizations organize a new year in January and February to inform their members and the public about the past year and the trends in advance. I recently had the opportunity to attend three such gatherings – the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, the City of Corona Economic Development and a “Lunch and Learn” organized by Clarion Construction.

All three – although very different – were exceptional! What follows is a brief excerpt from each.

CSCMP

Who are you: The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals is the world’s leading association for experts in the field of supply chain management. They have supported their 9,000 members and their companies since 1963. Resources include networking opportunities, research, and online and on-site training opportunities.

The event: This year, the focus was on career opportunities, culture, scholarships and networking among the participants. We received comments from a representative of FedEx, Living Spaces Furniture and AWESOME.

Supply chain management, which practically did not exist 20 years ago as a college major and was dominated primarily by men, now offers a wide range of jobs, several university degrees and a diverse base of actors.

City of Corona Economic Promotion

The event: The opportunity zones dominated this session. Larry Kosmont from Kosmont Cos. And Blake Christian from HCVT told us about the ups, downs and downs of the tax breaks.

Although I was hoping to get an overview, the reality was more confusing than before! OZs – as they are called – contain more puzzles than the Wizard of Oz. Follow the yellow brick road!

Opportunity zones are simply an attempt to stimulate investment in economically disadvantaged areas by deferring capital gains taxes. Great in concept, but much more difficult in practice. California claims 879 opportunity zones across the state, including 27 in Orange County and 108 in IE. Some cities are seen by local authorities as a means to drive business growth, and overlay OZs with enhanced infrastructure finance districts. Investments are promoted together and cities benefit from rising property values.

Clarion construction

Who they are: “For over a quarter of a century, Clarion Construction has been providing comprehensive construction services for only one market segment, the cold store, food manufacturing and food distribution industry.”

The event: Cold storage is an area of ​​commercial real estate trading that only a few experts understand. So this session was dedicated to education. A large number of industry representatives were present: property owners, property developers and brokers.

The cold room for the freezer was once in central warehouses next to the company headquarters of the grocery stores. Nowadays, the cold store has increased regionally and locally, as the demand for products increased significantly on the same day. “Cold” is defined as temperature-controlled storage from ambient temperature to 40 degrees below zero. Sure, there is a nuance with everyone.

Perhaps the most interesting were the steps required to ensure that the floor under a building did not freeze. The slab is removed, the floor is excavated, underground pipes are laid, heat barriers are installed and reinforcement and concrete are replaced. Boom! The result is a chamber suitable for Ben and Jerry.

Allen C. Buchanan, SIOR, is a principal at Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services in Orange. He can be reached at abuchanan@lee-associates.com or 714.564.7104.

