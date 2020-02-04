advertisement

From shows with Idris Elba to Chance the Rapper, IndieWire tracks every new Quibi trailer.

Quibi is coming. This is less a threat than a warning to your personal Peak TV preparation. The mobile short-form streaming service supported by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman is scheduled to start on April 6th. The episodes of the individual series are broadcast with a running time of less than 10 minutes. “Quibi” is short for “Quick Bites” in case you missed the Super Bowl ad.

After Quibi has closed about a billion stores of talent and a reveal at Sundance, Quibi will release about 175 series for $ 5 a month for its ad-supported service within its first year.

IndieWire will track every new Quibi trailer and update this list here as soon as it is released:

“Elba Vs. Block”

Quibis bite-sized description: “Insane stunts, cars and superstars. Idris Elba and Ken Block fight each other to find out who is the best behind the driver’s seat. Elba Vs. Block.”

In this Quibi series with eight episodes, Idris Elba competes with several dashes against the professional rally driver Ken Block in various vehicle-based set pieces, such as: B. “Flaming Obstacle Course” and “Wall of Death”.

“Turned around”

Quibis bite-sized description: “Will Forte. Kaitlin Olson. Renovations & cartels. Turned around. “

In this comedy series produced by Funny or Die, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson appear as “chronically underemployed” couples who are on their way to becoming the next major home renovation show. If they find $ 500,000 in a house they want to renovate, they end up on a cartel’s radar (played by Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro).

“The refugee”

Quibis bite-sized description: “Accused wrongly. On the run. The refugee. Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook. “

Boyd Holbrook plays the lead in this modern social media update of the 1960s television series and the 1993 Harrison Ford film of the same name. In this version of the series, Holbrook plays Mike Ferro, a worker (and ex-fraudster) who is responsible for one Explosion on a train in Los Angeles is responsible. Kiefer Sutherland also stars as Detective Clay Bryce in the search for Ferro.

“Punk by chance the rapper”

Quibis bite-sized description: “Chance The Rapper is now Chance The Pranker. Nobody is safe.”

“Punk’d” is back and now it’s Quibi, with Chance the Rapper as a new Punk’r. Quibi will also restart another MTV classic in the form of “Singled Out”.

