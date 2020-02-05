advertisement

You’ve probably heard a lot of buzz about this “Parasite” movie, right? Especially since it has won awards.

“Parasite” is nominated for six Oscars at this weekend’s awards ceremony. He has already won a Golden Globe, two BAFTAs and two Critics Choice Awards. At the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, it became the first non-English film to win the prestigious award for best ensemble.

Indeed, it was an award ceremony going back further that initially attracted the attention of the film industry. At the Cannes Film Festival, he won the Palme d’Or after a unanimous vote.

Since then, he has appeared on several of the best lists and has achieved many firsts for Korean cinema.

So, what about “Parasite” which has invested everyone?

While the cast will be unrecognizable for a Western audience, the director-screenwriter Bong Joon-ho will be slightly more familiar.

His first film in English was “Snowpiercer”, with Chris Evans. After that, he directed the Netflix movie “Okja”, with Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal.

His previous films ‘Memories of Murder’, ‘Mother’ (not that of Jennifer Lawrence) and ‘The Host’ (not that of Saoirse Ronan) met with success with critics and at the box office. However, none has resulted in an audience as large as “Parasite”.

The latter of Bong is social satire meets the intense thriller meets the black comedy.

It is strangely enveloping and genuinely hilarious while making a powerful commentary on the state of modern Korea and the world at large.

Thus, his appeal extends not only to his intelligence and his artistic merits; it’s also great entertainment.

In terms of history, we mainly follow two families – the Kims, who have difficulties with their finances and live in a small apartment in the semi-basement; and the parks, which are rich and neurotic, and live in a sumptuous modern house.

Kim Ki-woo, the son of the old clan, has the opportunity for his friend to become an English tutor for the daughter of the Park family. All he has to do is pretend to be a university student and make false documents, with the help of his sister, Ki-woo.

Soon, Ki-woo also has the opportunity to work in the house because the park matriarch, Yeon-kyo, wants her son to see an art therapist. Little by little, Kim’s father and mother infiltrate and find work in the household, while claiming that they are highly qualified and unrelated.

Where the movie goes next is exhilarating and shocking; as dreamy as it is fun.

We don’t want to give the game, but suffice it to say that “Parasite” is unlike any other film you’ve seen.

And although this is a critique of contemporary South Korea, its exploration of family dynamics and what it means to be a fraud; his examination of the neuroses, simulating it until you do it, the class and the rich against the poor divide; make it universal and palpable.

It’s a visionary film that you can talk about for days after watching it. Having already reached more international markets, it finally arrives in Irish theaters this Friday, February 7.

