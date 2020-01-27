advertisement

Today, the federal minimum wage is $ 7.25 an hour – the same as when it received its last boost in 2009.

With a number of retailers and in their warehouses across the country, many workers receive a third more or almost double that hourly rate. The big box giants Walmart and Target and the e-commerce monster Amazon are among the companies that have raised their initial hourly wages for employees.

With unemployment still approaching a 50-year low, retailers are under pressure to find qualified applicants who have the leverage to demand higher compensation. To this end, the ability to offer competitive wages has become an important tool to help companies attract and retain talent and motivate their existing workforce.

Here, FN examines the initial hourly wages for three of the largest retailers to see how they stack up.

Walmart

The chain, based in Bentonville, Ark. – the largest private employer in the United States – has tested a higher minimum wage for newly named roles at around 500 locations across the country. The Walmart team employees – from cashiers to shelf operators – received $ 12 an hour, while team leader wages started at $ 18 an hour as part of an overall strategy to empower their employees. The initial hourly wage remains at $ 11 and has not changed.

“Customers have changed their expectations of a retail store,” a Walmart spokesman told FN today. “How we work has to match how customers shop and what they want. We need to make sure that when a customer comes into contact with an employee, they find a well-rounded level of experience and knowledge. “

When Walmart last announced a wage increase in January 2018, he raised his starting wage from $ 9 to $ 11 to take advantage of the new setbacks from the Tax Reform Act that reduced corporate rates. However, the company announced its plans to fire nearly 10,000 workers on the same day. The cuts came with the closure of 63 of its 660 Sam’s Club branches at the time in order to streamline the brick-and-mortar business and to make further investments in e-commerce.

aim

Target increased its hourly wages in June by one dollar to $ 13 to reach $ 15 an hour by the end of 2020. The Minneapolis-based retailer employs more than 300,000 people and has nearly 1,850 stores nationwide.

“It takes a diverse, powerful and dedicated team to create experiences that make guests feel welcome and inspired and keep coming back,” said HR Manager Melissa Kremer in a blog post on the Target website. “Investments in our team members are therefore essential to ensure the growth and success of our company.”

The goal announced in September 2017 is to raise the minimum wage from $ 10 to $ 11 and implement that change the following month. In March 2018, that number was increased by one dollar, and during the 2018 vacation season, the company hired 120,000 seasonal employees starting at $ 12 or more.

Amazon

In November 2018, Amazon raised the minimum wage for all employees in the U.S. to $ 15. The increase affected more than 250,000 full-time, part-time and temporary workers, including those employed by agencies, and more than 100,000 seasonal workers.

Five months later, the CEO and founder of the e-commerce giant, Jeff Bezos, challenged his retail competitors in his annual letter to shareholders. “Match our employee benefits and our minimum wage of $ 15,” said Bezos to his nameless rival. “You know who you are. Better yet, go to $ 16 and throw the glove back at us. It’s kind of a competition that everyone benefits from.”

However, Amazon is not without controversy. Before raising the minimum wage, Senator Bernie Sanders and MP Ro Khanna introduced Bezos law after finding that the Seattle company’s annual average salary was $ 28,000, about half of which fell below that amount , Legislation required companies, including Amazon and Walmart, to pay tax on every dollar their low-wage workers received as government support. Sanders has now recommended Amazon for raising wages.

