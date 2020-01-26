advertisement

It is difficult to reduce it to one …

Two Oscar nominations.

Combined cashier sales of over $ 8 billion.

And pretty much one of the actors everyone would love to do a pin or two with.

Will Smith has consistently made a very interesting mix of entertaining blockbusters and interesting indies, and even if the movie around him wasn’t great (we’re looking around, Suicide Squad), it usually remains a highlight.

With that in mind, and with the arrival of the surprisingly good / successful Bad Boys For Life, do we want to know what your favorite Will Smith movie ever is?

The Big Reviewski discussed exactly this question in the last episode, and you can read their answers from 03:05 in the video below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTXZL9MvqG0 (/ embed)

Since it was Eogh’s question, he answered first and went with him Men in black, This apparently happened immediately after Independence Day and cemented Smith’s status as the absolute star king at the box office. The combination of action and science fiction and comedy as well as Edgar The Bug made it a classic.

Next, Justine replied with The pursuit of happinessSmith received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. The drama was one of the first times that proved to the audience that they don’t have to be funny or run away from explosions to have a brilliant screen presence.

Paul went next public enemy, a paranoid old-school action thriller with as much IQ as C4. It also helps that Smith was surrounded by a killer cast that included Gabriel Byrne, Regina King, Jon Voight, Lisa Bonet, Barry Pepper, Scott Caan, Jason Lee, and the legendary Gene Hackman.

And finally Rory chose I am LegendPerhaps the film with the most expensive scene ever made – Escape from Manhattan Bridge. It’s basically 28 days later, steroids and although it doesn’t always block the landing, it’s a fantastically unique action horror blockbuster.

Romance?

