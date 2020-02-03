advertisement

Tom Hanks’ latest film, “ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, ” is another success for the actor who is impossible to hate.

He plays the iconic children’s television host Fred Rogers. Hanks won another Oscar nomination for performance.

It is the actor’s first nod to the Oscars in almost twenty years; a fact that people quickly forget given that it has given so many extraordinary performances.

Hanks won two consecutive Best Actor Oscars for “Forrest Gump” and “Philadelphia” in the 90s. Before that, he gave us unforgettable performances in films such as “Big” and “A League of Their Own” .

He also delighted us every time he shared the screen with Meg Ryan in “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail”. There have also been many collaborations with Steven Spielberg between ‘Catch Me If You Can’, ‘The Terminal’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan’ among others.

Choosing the best performance for Tom Hanks or your favorite movie with him is a difficult task. But we already asked you this with the lies of Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep.

We allow you to vote and vote against and so decide which is the best of the beloved actor films?

.

